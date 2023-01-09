Another showdown in the House

The House will hold another vote tonight – with Rep. Kevin McCarthy still at the center of proceedings. Brazilian authorities launch an investigation into rioters who stormed the country's Congress. And a national champion will be crowned in college football.

Rules package goes to vote after McCarthy's concessions

The House will vote on the rules package Monday that governs how the chamber does its business. The rules package has been at the heart of negotiations between new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the cadre of right-wing members who delayed his election to the seat for four days. Though McCarthy will hold the gavel, critics say he traded away the true power of the position in his bid for the seat. And prior to the vote, there are already there are some defections. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Uvalde, Texas, said he is a "no." Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she is on the fence about the package. Read more about McCarthy's deal and concessions.

McCarthy's new GOP House gets rid of metal detectors, a change from Pelosi era

Newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy holds the gavel after he was elected on the 15th ballot at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. McCarthy's election to his dream job of speaker of the House of was secured through a mix of bombproof ambition, a talent for cutting deals and a proven track record of getting Republicans what they need.

Authorities start investigation into rioters who stormed Congress

A day after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's Congress, authorities have launched an investigation. The protesters, who ransacked the government buildings in the capital of Brasilia, Brazil, appeared to be seeking military intervention to either restore far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust his newly inaugurated leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Authorities said Sunday the buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to hold people to account. As of Monday morning, at least 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police said. Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in a general election in October, and Bolsonaro has stoked claims of electoral fraud. No evidence has emerged to support these allegations. Read more.

Hundreds arrested in Brazil as protesters ransack government buildings in Jan. 6-style attack

Protesters, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police during a protest outside the Planalto Palace building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday. Other demonstrators stormed congress and the Supreme Court.

What everyone's talking about

'Catastrophic' flooding possible in California

The death toll from storms sweeping across California rose to 12 as "two major episodes" promised more devastation and up to a foot of rain. The first episode, already affecting the state early Monday, was expected to dump up to 5 inches of rain on the central California coast, the weather service warned. Another, due Tuesday, will primarily target locations farther south into Southern California. President Joe Biden, citing "emergency conditions resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides" declared a federal emergency late Sunday, ordering federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts. Follow the latest updates on the storms.

Back-to-back storms batter California: Graphics show how the coastal state has been drenched.

Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say.

A cleaning crew walks through floodwaters in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood of Aptos, Calif., on Monday.

Georgia grand jury wraps up Trump election probe

A special Georgia grand jury empaneled in the far-reaching fraud investigation involving the 2020 election has completed its work and a final report of its findings in an inquiry prompted by a pressure campaign to overturn President Joe Biden's election led by former President Donald Trump. In a brief court filing Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney noted that the grand jury was being dissolved, and set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report would be made public. Special-purposed grand juries do not have the authority to issue indictments. That power rests with Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis who has been overseeing the panel's work. Read more about the probe.

Will Georgia repeat as national champions?

There will be some history made Monday night when Georgia and TCU face off in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Georgia can be just the ninth program in history to repeat as national champions, while TCU could win its first national title since 1938. Both teams are coming off thrilling semifinals as Georgia had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a victory over Ohio State. TCU jumped out to a big lead against Michigan and held on with a late stop to win. While both teams have high-powered offenses, the winner might come down to which defense can get enough stops. See USA TODAY Sports' predictions.

