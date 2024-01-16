Another snowstorm to blow through Boise on Tuesday night. Here’s how much snow we’ll get

If you thought Boise was done with snowstorms, think again.

Another snowstorm is set to roll through the Treasure Valley on Tuesday night, potentially dropping up to another four inches in Boise and up to six inches in localized areas. Boise has already picked up 19.1 inches of snow in January, including about nine inches this past weekend.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a winter weather advisory for Boise from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, warning of several inches of snow and difficult driving conditions.

A winter storm warning was also issued for the lower Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon. The winter weather advisory, which encompasses most of Idaho, including the upper Treasure Valley, may be upgraded to a warning on Wednesday afternoon, depending on the latest forecast models.

“Our lead forecaster wanted to look at just a little more information just to confirm that we would get that much snow; four inches normally is enough for us to issue with the storm warning,” Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, told the Idaho Statesman.

“So he wanted to look at a little more information before either deciding to continue the advisory or perhaps upgrade that to a warning,” Breidenbach continued.

As of the forecast models early Tuesday afternoon, there’s an 80% chance that Boise will receive at least two inches of snow and a 50% chance of exceeding four inches. There’s also a slim 10% chance of Boise receiving over six inches.

It is a VERY cold morning across the region! This cold air will stay in place across the valleys as another winter storm impacts the region.

This system will bring impacts to the morning commute with as much as 4-6" of new snow possible by Wednesday afternoon. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/DfuqfKD3lK — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 16, 2024

Snow will start around midnight and last until Wednesday morning when rising temperatures will bring the possibility of precipitation turning into rain.

According to Weather Service meteorologist Sophia Adams, Tuesday night’s system will bring warmer air. But Breidenbach said there is a chance that the Arctic air over Boise will refuse to budge, which could mean even snowfall totals creeping toward the six-inch mark.

If the temperatures do increase, Breidenbach said that overloaded drainage systems due to melting snow and ice could cause some localized flooding.

Warmer temperatures and a rainy weekend

If the temperature does rise to the forecasted 35 degrees on Wednesday, it’ll be the first time Boise has been above freezing since Jan. 12.

But there’s no hesitation that Boise will finally be back above freezing this weekend. The Weather Service forecasts a high of 42 degrees by Sunday and rain every day from Wednesday night through at least Monday.

“Looking at this weekend, I don’t really see it coming in as snow on the weekend,” Breidenbach said. “I think that looks more like rain. There could be maybe a little bit of freezing rain, but I think the best forecast would be for a precip type of rain — just pure rain into the weekend.”