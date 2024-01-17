Another snowstorm to hit Bucks County. When will temperatures rise? See latest forecast

Chris Howell, from Morrisville, clears snow with a snowblower along W. Bridge St. after Monday night’s snowstorm in Morrisville on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County ended its snow drought Monday and don't expect too much of it to melt away before we're hit with Round 2 on Friday.

Cold blast hit Bucks County Wednesday

Before Bucks sees more snow, we'll have to deal with a cold blast. Lows Wednesday morning were around 12-13 degrees with single-digit wind chills before peaking at 24 degrees Wednesday mid-afternoon.

Despite sunny skies, it will not really feel milder today. After lows in the single digits & teens this morning, highs will struggle to get out of the mid-20s across most of our region. A westerly breeze will add to the chill. #pawx #mdwx #dewx #njwx pic.twitter.com/n32dqTXbi2 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2024

Wednesday into Thursday overnight will dip to 17 but slightly warmer temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon, reaching the freezing mark. It'll be a mostly cloudy Thursday, so only minimal melting of snow will be seen.

Will Bucks County get snow Friday?

According to Accuweather.com, Bucks County will get more snow Friday with the forecast calling for up to 3 inches. The snow will start around 3 a.m. Friday and continue until midnight Saturday.

Accuweather.com's snowfall amount probability chart says there is a 70% chance the region will receive 1-3 inches of snow.

Snowfall projections

When will the snow melt?

Accuweather.com's forecast is calling for lows of 15 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 24 degrees Saturday and 31 as the Sunday high. Monday will be similarly cold for Bucks County before a warmup begins Tuesday that will see temperatures reach 39. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-40s midweek and are expected to hit 56 degrees by the end of the week. The remainder of the month is forecasted to see highs in the 40s.

