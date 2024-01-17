Another snowstorm to hit Delaware Friday before temperatures rise. See latest forecast

Delaware ended its snow drought Monday and while some of it will melt away Thursday, there's more on the way.

Cold blast hit Wednesday, a little thaw Thursday

Before Delaware is hit with more snow, we'll have to deal with a cold blast. Lows Wednesday morning were in the teens with single-digit wind chills. It will warm up to a balmy 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12.

Despite sunny skies, it will not really feel milder today. After lows in the single digits & teens this morning, highs will struggle to get out of the mid-20s across most of our region. A westerly breeze will add to the chill. #pawx #mdwx #dewx #njwx pic.twitter.com/n32dqTXbi2 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2024

Thursday will be a bit warmer and there could be about three hours of thawing as highs reach 36 degrees.

Will Delaware get snow Friday?

According to Accuweather.com, Delaware will get more snow Wednesday with the forecast calling for up to 3 inches. The snow will start around 3 a.m. Friday and continue until midnight Saturday.

Accuweather.com's snowfall amount probability chart says there is a 69% chance the First State will receive 1-3 inches of snow and a 12% chance it will receive 3-6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2-3 inches of snow for New Castle County, 1-2 inches of snow for Kent County and less than an inch of snow for Sussex County.

Snowfall projections

When will the snow melt?

Accuweather.com's forecast is calling for a warm-up next week with sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-40s early in the week and the upper-40s by the end of the week. The remainder of the month is forecasted to see highs in the 40s.

