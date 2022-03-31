Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles

FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File ) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
PAUL WISEMAN
·4 min read

Defying a pandemic and supply chain disruptions, the U.S. economy has cranked out more than 400,000 jobs every month for nearly a year — a blazing winning streak in wildly uncertain times.

And despite surging inflation, the hiring wave likely continued last month in the face of yet another jolt: Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has unsettled the economic outlook and catapulted gasoline prices to painful levels.

Economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect the Labor Department’s jobs report for March to show that employers added 478,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate dipped from 3.8% to 3.7%. That would mark the lowest unemployment rate since just before the pandemic struck two years ago, when joblessness reached a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The government will issue the March jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

“With the war in Ukraine, economic uncertainty rising and surging energy prices, we may see a modest slowdown in hiring in March,’’ said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the jobs website Glassdoor. “However, employer demand remains strong, which should sustain a healthy level of hiring.''

The booming U.S. job market reflects a robust rebound from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession, which wiped out 22 million jobs in March and April 2020 as businesses shut down or cut hours and Americans stayed home to avoid infection.

But the recovery has been swift. Fueled by generous federal aid, savings amassed during the pandemic and ultra-low borrowing rates engineered by the Federal Reserve, U.S. consumers have spent so fast that many factories, warehouses, shipping companies and ports have failed to keep pace with their customer demand. Supply chains have snarled, forcing up prices.

As the pandemic has eased, consumers have been broadening their spending beyond goods to services, such as health care, travel and entertainment, which they had long avoided during the worst of the pandemic. The result: Inflation is running at 40-year highs, causing hardships for many lower-income households that face sharp increases for such necessities as food, gasoline and rent.

It’s unclear whether the economy can maintain its momentum of the past year. The government relief checks are gone. The Fed raised its benchmark short-term interest rate two weeks ago and will likely keep raising it well into next year. Those rate hikes will result in more expensive loans for many consumers and businesses.

Inflation has also eroded consumers’ spending power: Hourly pay, adjusted for higher consumer prices, fell 2.6% in February from a year earlier — the 11th straight month in which inflation has outpaced year-over-year wage growth. According to AAA, average gasoline prices, at $4.23 a gallon, are up a dizzying 47% from a year ago.

Squeezed by inflation, some consumers are paring their spending. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that consumer spending rose just 0.2%% in February — and fell 0.4% when adjusted for inflation — down from a 2.7% increase in January.

Still, the job market has kept hurtling ahead. Employers posted a near-record 11.3 million positions in February. Nearly 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs, a sign of confidence that they could find something better.

“We’re still seeing a very tight labor market,’’ said Karen Fichuk, CEO of the staffing company Randstad North America, who noted that the United States now has a record 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person.

Even so, so many jobs were lost in 2020 that the economy still remains more than 2 million shy of the number it had just before the pandemic struck. Over the past year, employers have added an average of 556,000 jobs a month. At that pace — no guarantee to continue — the nation would recover all the jobs lost to the pandemic by June. (That still wouldn't include all the additional hiring that would have been done over the past two years under normal circumstances.)

Brighter job prospects are beginning to draw back into the labor force people who had remained on the sidelines because of health concerns, difficulty finding or affording daycare, generous unemployment benefits that have now expired or other reasons.

Over the past year, 3.6 million people have joined the U.S. labor force, meaning they now either have a job or are looking for one. But their ranks are still nearly 600,000 short of where they stood in February 2020, just before the pandemic slammed into the economy.

Recommended Stories

  • Drought-Struck California Wants to Pay Farmers to Cut Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- California, gripped entirely in drought, proposed a $2.9 billion plan to pay farmers to reduce some of their planting in an effort to better manage water resources.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost

  • Brian Scalabrine drops eye-opening take about Marcus Smart's defense

    Brian Scalabrine had some very lofty praise for Marcus Smart on Wednesday as the Celtics guard makes a push for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Ethiopia fails to block UN funding for human rights investigation

    Ethiopia on Thursday failed to block the United Nations from funding an international committee that will investigate human rights violations by all parties in the nation's recent war.

  • Kevin Durant explains difficulty of “limiting” Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant explained the difficulty of "limiting" Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Thursday's matchup.

  • Strong U.S. employment gains expected in March; jobless rate seen falling to 3.7%

    U.S. job growth likely continued at a brisk clip in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.7% and wages re-accelerating, which would position the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday would underscore solid momentum in the economy as it confronts rising headwinds from inflation, tighter monetary policy as well as Russia's war against Ukraine, which is further straining global supply chains and adding to price pressures. The Fed last month raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years.

  • Why insulin prices are troublingly high

    Lawmakers in the House and Senate are zeroing in on legislation that would lower the price of insulin, reigniting questions over how the the cost of this essential medicine was able to skyrocket in the U.S. and remain so high. On Thursday, House Democrats passed a bill to cap the monthly cost of insulin at…

  • Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in East Jerusalem

    STORY: With gallons of soap, ornate lanterns and fresh paint, Palestinian Muslims are sprucing up Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound in the week leading up to Ramadan, hoping that this year the holy month will be peaceful despite political tensions.Old and young volunteers arrived from Israel, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem to prepare Islam's third holiest site ahead of Ramadan's expected start on Saturday.“It's an honor for us to be at Al-Aqsa mosque to clean it. It is an honor for every Muslim to be in Al-Aqsa Mosque and clean it.” said Mariam Abu Obaied, a Palestinian resident of Israel. "Every year we clean the courtyards, the graves, the paths and the schools," said Ibrahim Ayash, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, as volunteers behind him applied anti-slip strips on stairs. "We prepare the mosque ahead of Ramadan to welcome visitors and worshippers to Al-Aqsa."Last year saw nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police and settlers during the fasting month. Threats of Palestinian displacement in East Jerusalem, police raids at Al-Aqsa mosque compound and a ban on evening gatherings at Damascus Gate led in part to an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants that killed more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.

  • U.S. House approves bill setting strict cap on insulin costs

    The high cost of insulin to treat diabetes would be drastically reduced under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday, in a rare example of drug price reform gaining traction in Congress. "No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs and risk their health and in some cases actually cost them their lives," said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs a committee that oversees health policy, during House debate. "It is for us a step in the direction of the secretary (of Health and Human Services) being able to negotiate drug prices beyond insulin," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news conference on Thursday.

  • Bargainers: Bipartisan deal near on trimmed $10B COVID bill

    Lawmakers have moved to the brink of shaking hands on a scaled-back bipartisan compromise providing a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week. The price tag was down from an earlier $15.6 billion agreement between the two parties that collapsed weeks ago after House Democrats rejected cutting unused pandemic aid to states to help pay for it. President Joe Biden requested $22.5 billion in early March.

  • Chicago Teacher Suspended for Hanging Black Doll in Front of Classroom

    A white teacher from Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago has been suspended after hanging a Black doll by its neck in front of his classroom, reported Chicago Sun-Times. Following the incident, he allegedly argued with a Black teacher who was offended by what he’d done.

  • House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

    The House has passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation. Experts say the legislation, which passed 232-193 Thursday, would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin. Democrats acknowledge they don't have an answer for how that's going to happen.

  • The US reportedly watered down sanctions against a key Russian oligarch out of fear that disrupting his business empire could hurt the global economy

    Leaked emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal shed light on why the Treasury issued a sanctions exemption for Alisher Usmanov's businesses.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Official review found Jan. 6 White House phone records complete: report

    An official review found that the White House phone records for Jan. 6, 2021, are complete, CNN reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, following reports earlier in the week that the call logs given to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol had a gap of more than seven…

  • Putin’s Soldiers Caught on Tape Lamenting Losses and Blasting His Army of ‘Stupid Morons’

    ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin is calling up another 134,500 conscripts even as more and more of his own soldiers appear to be turning on him over humiliating losses in Ukraine.According to a decree published on a Russian government portal Thursday, the troops will be called to begin service on April 1 until July 15. The Defense Ministry promised earlier this week that they “will not be sent to any hot spots,” and that all those called up in last spring’s draft will be sent home.But those assura

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social App Is Failing Fantastically, Report Says

    The former president's effort to keep his MAGA base talking appears to be cratering.

  • Putin and one of his closest aides have fallen out, US intel says, as officials say he is being fed bad information about the Ukraine war

    Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu is hiding information about the Ukraine war from President Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

  • Pelosi declines to call for Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court but calls his wife, Ginni, 'an admitted and proud contributor to a coup'

    "I don't think he should have ever been appointed," Pelosi said of Thomas, while calling for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics.