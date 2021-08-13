Another southwest Ohio suspect charged in U.S. Capitol riot: What we know today

Aug. 13—A man from suburban Dayton has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice said David Mehaffie, 62, or Kettering made an initial appearance Thursday in court. A phone message left for him by the Dayton Daily News wasn't returned. An attorney for Mehaffie wasn't listed in the case docket.

Mehaffie faces charges that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting, according to a court record filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

The court document says that on Jan. 6, between 2:40 and 3:18 p.m., he "did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer and employee of the United States."

The document also accuses him of engaging in an act of physical violence within the United States Capitol grounds. He is also accused of obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and civil disorder, according to the court record.

The Department of Justice was expected to release more information on the allegations against Mehaffie.

Mehaffie is the latest Miami Valley resident to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attacks at the Washington D.C., Capitol. At least 10 people from the area have been charged in connection to the incident at the capitol.

They include Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, of Champaign County; Bennie and Sandra Parker of Warren County; Brandon and Stephanie Miller, of Bradford; Timothy Hart, of Huber Heights; Therese Borgerding of Piqua; and Walter Messer of Englewood.