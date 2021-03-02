As another stimulus package hangs in the balance, some programs like unemployment benefits are set to expire by the end of March

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Frias
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
nancy pelosi
Getty

  • Dems are trying to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill before certain benefits expire before the end of the month.

  • The current package includes $1,400 stimulus checks and $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits.

  • Programs at stake include unemployment benefits and food stamp benefits.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The House passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill over the weekend. The proposal now heads to the Senate in a race to approve the massive coronavirus relief bill before certain programs are set to expire before the end of the month.

The package includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits, and funds for coronavirus testing and vaccines. The bill passed largely along party lines in the House in a 219-212 vote - with two Democrats joining all House Republicans in opposition of the bill.

The proposal only requires a simple majority in the Senate in order to land on President Joe Biden's desk, but lawmakers can offer amendments to the bill and could likely craft a different version of the proposal. Doing so would send it back to the House for approval or both chambers would have to negotiate line items in a joint conference committee.

"Now, the bill moves to the United States Senate, where I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said during a press briefing over the weekend. "We have no time to waste."

"If we act now - decisively, quickly, and boldly - we can finally get ahead of this virus," the president added. "We can finally get our economy moving again."

Here's what at stake if the bill hasn't passed before the end of March:

Unemployment benefits are set to expire on March 14

Temporary federal unemployment programs are set to lapse this month, leaving more than 11 million out-of-work Americans without federal financial assistance. Weekly unemployment payments were included in the first coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress last March, and the payments were later extended another 11 weeks in the relief package passed in December.

According to data from The Century Foundation, about four million workers will face a "hard cliff" and see their unemployment benefits end abruptly on March 14 - the 11-week benchmark of the December extension - and about 7 million unemployed Americans will face a "soft cliff," in which their benefits will end sometime between mid-March to mid-April.

Even if Biden signs the package currently being negotiated by Congress by the mid-March deadline, some unemployed Americans will experience a hiccup in payments, just a month after the disruption in payments from the delay in finalizing the December relief bill. The latter was eventually sent out retroactively to those who qualified for the program.

The Paycheck Protection Program and federal eviction moratorium are not included in the current draft of the bill

PPP loans, a crucial federal financial assistance program aimed at helping small businesses, are set to expire by the end of March. The current bill won't extend the program past March 31.

But if the proposal is passed before March 31, an additional $7 billion will be allocated to the program to help more small businesses, as well as "provide $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provides long-term, low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration," CNN reported.

The proposal also includes $25 billion for "a new grant program specifically for bars and restaurants," according to the CNN report.

Like the small business loan program, the federal eviction moratorium is scheduled to end by the end of the month as well. In order to extend the program past March, it would need to be issued by executive order.

The proposal currently allocates $19.1 billion to state and local governments in rent and utility assistance to low-income households, as well as $5 billion to states and cities to help communities and localities at risk of homelessness. Another $10 billion would go towards homeowners struggling to pay mortgages, utilities, and property taxes.

A tax incentive for employers that offers expanded paid sick and family leave will end on March 31

A federal tax incentive program for employers to offer expanded paid sick and family leave will end on March 31 if the bill is still in negotiations by the end of the month. In the CARES Act passed last March, the federal government guaranteed an additional 10 weeks of paid family leave to families with kids who were at home with schools closed.

The benefit expired last December, but "employers can still receive a tax credit if they voluntarily provided the expanded paid leave through March," CNN reported.

Food stamp benefits could be extended as part of the relief package

Americans who receive food stamps got an additional 15% in benefits as part of the relief package passed last December. The benefits are set to last through June, but the massive proposal currently at the Senate could extend the benefits through September.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He won’t let the grift go’: Mary Trump thinks Donald’s 2024 ‘ambitions’ are a money-maker

    Dr Mary Trump thinks her uncle’s ego is too fragile to risk losing again - though he has much to gain by pretending he’ll run.

  • New Zealand's Auckland starts second COVID-19 lockdown this month

    Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, the biggest city of Auckland woke on Sunday to a second lockdown this month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown of a population of nearly 2 million, announced late on Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but not in isolation. "It is more than likely there will be additional cases in the community," Ardern told a televised news conference, although no new cases were recorded on Sunday.

  • Tina Fey, Amy Poehler lampoon HFPA, life in lockdown in Golden Globes monologue

    The hosts returned to the ceremony with a set that took on the controversy around the group's lack of Black members and poked fun at the awards' film/TV divide.

  • Spanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed

    More than 850 cows that have spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The animals were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Report calls for killing of cattle on pariah ship

    It’s been recommended that more than 850 cows on a livestock ship that spent months wandering across the Mediterranean should be killed.That’s according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters.They concluded that the cows that spent months aboard the ship are no longer fit for transport.An animal rights activist says the cows were kept in "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah which docked in the Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday (February 25).It was after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months.The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.The insect-borne virus causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle - it does not affect humans.The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey.And that euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and welfare.

  • Nasa’s DC headquarters renamed after ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer Mary Jackson

    Jackson became Nasa’s first Black female engineer in 1958

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Analysis: Window is already narrowing for Republican to challenge Donald Trump for 2024

    It is looking ever more probable that Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. His opponents, including some within the Republican Party, say four years is an eternity in politics and much can change. But, in reality it isn’t four years. Candidates will begin officially announcing their runs in early 2023. That's only two years from now. And they will be quietly cultivating donors and influential backers long before that. So it is actually quite a narrow window for anyone else to overhaul Mr Trump before his campaign juggernaut gets going. All eyes are on his speech this Sunday at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, which like Mr Trump has relocated from Washington to Florida. The speech will see him fully re-emerge from his post-presidential cocoon. Indications emanating from Mar-a-Lago suggest the speech will be designed to leave any would-be presidential nominees in no doubt whatsoever that he is still the presumptive first choice. An adviser told The Telegraph that Mr Trump has spent the last weeks taking a break, and practising his golf swing, but is keen to re-engage in the fight. In terms of age, Mr Trump would be 78 on Election Day 2024. If successful, he would become the oldest person ever elected president. But he would only be six months older than Joe Biden was on Election Day 2020. Even Mitt Romney admitted this week that the former president would win the nomination easily if he decides to run. Mr Romney, who has twice voted to convict Mr Trump in impeachment trials, said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." If he does, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he would "absolutely" support the former president, les than a month after excoriating Mr Trump in a blistering floor speech. "I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others," Mr McConnell said. "There's no incumbent. Should be a wide open race." But when directly asked if he would support Mr Trump again were he to win the nomination, Mr McConnell responded: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely."

  • Explainer: What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

    Chinese officials have signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing. WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING? Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern.

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.

  • U.S. has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics in China

    The White House has not made a final decision on whether the United States will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Olympics to be moved out of Beijing have cited a U.S. designation made under former President Donald Trump that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

  • U.N. rights chief decries arrests in China, abuses in Xinjiang

    United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that China is restricting basic civil and political freedoms in the name of national security and COVID-19 measures, adding to a wave of criticism of the country's rights record. "Activists, lawyers and human rights defenders – as well as some foreign nationals – face arbitrary criminal charges, detention or unfair trials," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council. More than 600 people in Hong Kong are being investigated for taking part in protests, some under the new national security law imposed by mainland China on the former British colony, she said.

  • Explainer: What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament

    Thousands of delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing next week for the annual meeting of parliament, where China will announce goals for 2021 as well as its next five-year plan for economic development. The annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), are known as the "two sessions." The events typically draw a combined 5,000 delegates and will be held under strict COVID-19 controls.

  • Nigeria kidnappings: Hunt for 300 girls as second abducted school group freed

    Some 317 girls remain missing in Zamfara state, but 42 people abducted in Niger state are freed.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • Iceberg breaks in Antarctica

    The berg was compared in size to the English county of Bedfordshire, measuring to cover 1,270 square kilometres, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).The Halley Research Station, also situated on 150-metre thick Brunt Ice Shelf, is not expected to be impacted as it is located on an area of the iceshelf still connected to the continent, BAS said in a written statement.Scientists were expecting the calving of the iceberg to happen, after monitoring the area with GPS instruments and satellite imagery on a daily basis, BAS Director Professor Dame Jane Francis said.

  • Biden puts a twist on 'America First' even as he moves to unravel Trump's foreign policy

    Americans want the U.S. to be No. 1, but 'don't appreciate going into endless costly wars.' Where does that leave the Biden administration?