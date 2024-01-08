Another storm coming: Flood, high wind watches issued in Mass. after weekend snow

Flood and high wind watches have been issued for Massachusetts as another storm takes aim at the region after many communities were buried by more than a foot of snow on Sunday.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday evening into Wednesday with brief snow, heavy rain, flooding, and damaging wind gusts in the forecast.

This approaching system will arrive on the heels of a major weather event that prompted winter storm warnings and blanketed the region in snow.

Precipitation will arrive Tuesday ahead of the evening commute as an initial burst of snow at elevations, Spear said in her latest forecast.

“Even though it will be washed away by heavy rain, the evening commute could be quite slippery in parts of central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire,” Spear wrote in her weather blog. “Only a coating to a few inches will fall before rain comes along.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Central Middlesex, Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Excessive rainfall of between two the three inches falling Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning in combination with snowmelt may result in rapid stream and river rises. Snow-clogged drains may also contribute to the flood risk in poor drainage and urban areas.”

The NWS also issued a high wind watch for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph are possible in the impacted areas from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Looking ahead to the next 🚨 Tuesday evening - Wednesday:

✅Brief elevation snow will be washed away

✅Flooding expected

