Another storm forecast for Delaware. Here is what to expect

A wintry mix of snow, rain and ice hit Delaware on Saturday, despite forecasts earlier in the week predicting some areas would receive up to 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Multiple states were anticipating the first big snow of the season due to a nor'easter storm, according to AccuWeather.

"For some areas of the Northeast, this will still be the heaviest snowfall in two years," an AccuWeather meteorologist said. "Snow wasted no time piling up in parts of the central Appalachians as of the midday hours on Saturday. In a few hours' time, 4 inches of snow had fallen on locations such as Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, and Flintstone, Maryland."

Earlier in the week, the Wilmington area was expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow.

However, on Saturday, certain areas of Delaware received flurries, but, for the most part, it ended up just being a rainy day.

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System and the Delaware Department of Transportation snow tracking website, zero inches of snow were reported for Delaware. However, the accuracy of their sensors is +/- 1 cm, or about 0.4 of an inch.

DEOS, which also has a rain tracking website for parts of Delaware, reported about 0.3 inches for the Wilmington area in the past 24 hours and about 0.5 inches in the Dover area, as of about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is still possible for parts of Delaware early Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Storms will not done with Delaware, however, with one expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area starting Tuesday.

New Castle County forecast

Here is the extended forecast for New Castle County:

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., with rain a possibility until 1 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 43 degrees with a low of 32 degrees. Sunday night is expected to have wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: A sunny day with a partly cloudy night is expected. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 44 degrees with a low of 29 degrees.

Tuesday: Rain is expected throughout the day, with heavy rain possible at night. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 57 degrees, with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday: Chance of showers before 1 p.m., with a partly sunny afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 51 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Thursday: A mostly sunny day with a partly cloudy night is expected, with a high of 47 degrees and a low of 32 degrees.

Kent County forecast

The extended forecast for the week is as follows:

Sunday: High of 46 degrees with a low of 32 degrees. A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., with a mostly clear night.

Monday: High of 45 degrees with a low of 31 degrees. Monday is expected to be sunny during the day with a partly cloudy night.

Tuesday: Rain is likely, with heavy rain and wind into the night. Tuesday's forecast expects a high of 59 degrees with a low of 44 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m. is expected, with a partly sunny afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 52 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Thursday: With a high of 47 degrees and a low of 33 degrees, Thursday is expected to be sunny with a partly cloudy night.

Sussex County forecast

Here is the extended forecast for Sussex County:

Sunday: A slight chance of rain is possible before 11 a.m., with a partly sunny day and mostly clear night expected after. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 48 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

Monday: A sunny day with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 31 degrees is expected.

Tuesday : Rain is anticipated; it could be heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to be a high of 61 degrees and low of 44 degrees, with windy conditions anticipated as well.

Wednesday: A mostly sunny and clear night, with a high of 52 degrees and a low of 33 degrees.

Thursday: A sunny day and partly cloudy night, with a high of 49 degrees and a low of 33 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did it snow in Delaware? Inches of snow and rain reported