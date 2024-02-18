Another storm making its way to Southern California

It has already been a wet winter in Southern California, and more rain is on the horizon.

Less than two weeks after a historic storm dropped between 6 and 14 inches of rain across the Southland and caused flooding and dangerous mudslides, the region is expected to be hit with another multi-day storm going into next week.

“We do expect periods of rain, maybe even a little bit of light rain [Saturday evening],” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It will gradually get heavier intensity, especially Monday through Wednesday, which seems to be the most critical for L.A. County.”

Gomberg estimates that we could see between 2 and 4 inches fall across most of the L.A. Basin during the storm, while some parts of the foothills and mountain areas could get upwards of 6 inches of rain.

Although the upcoming storm isn’t expected to bring the same amount of rainfall to Southern California as the previous one, Gomberg says it still poses a danger to the region.

“Even though the rainfall totals aren’t as significant as last week, we could see some fairly high-intensity rainfall,” he said. “That presents its own risk as well. Kind of a shorter duration, higher intensity with any potential thunderstorm activity, or just even heavier shower activity.”

Gomberg adds that the biggest concern for the region is that the soil in the ground is still very saturated after the atmospheric river pounded the region during the last storm.

The rainfall caused mudslides and debris flow in several areas where homes were damaged and evacuated during the previous storm. Parts of L.A. County, like Rancho Palos Verdes, are still seeing a high danger from the added rainfall.

“There hasn’t been enough time related to do much drying, so we are more vulnerable than normal,” Gomberg added. “It’s not going to take as much rain, in terms of amount or intensity to cause some additional issues.”

A Flood Watch for the upcoming storm in Southern California. (National Weather Service)

Rainfall expected in Southern California. (National Weather Service)

Rainfall expected in Southern California. (National Weather Service)

The excessive rainfall that has hit Southern California is causing major issues for residents as well. On top of the damaging mudslides and debris flow, there have been many problems on the roads and freeways due to flooding.

Gomberg says that the prime rain season in SoCal is between December and March, with February bringing the wettest weather than in past years. But, there is a big difference this winter.

“We are in the middle of a fairly strong El Niño signature,” Gomberg said. “That tends to slant the odds toward heavier rainfall for Southern California, and so far, that seems to be working out pretty well.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.