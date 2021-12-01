Another storm means flooding risks in the Northwest yet again
Even as some communities were still recovering from severe flooding in Washington and British Columbia, another storm rolled into the area on Nov. 30, bringing heavy rain.
Even as some communities were still recovering from severe flooding in Washington and British Columbia, another storm rolled into the area on Nov. 30, bringing heavy rain.
The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will begin in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be another opportunity for snowfall in some of the major cities of the coastal Northeast by early next week -- depending on how certain conditions come together. Despite a much-colder-than-average weather pattern with Alberta clipper storms thrown in during
British Columbia will need to endure one more day of its third and last atmospheric river in the past week. The extreme rainfall raises the threat for more flooding and avalanches through Wednesday.
The heaviest snowfall, 2 to 4 inches based on National Weather Service models, will accumulate in Marinette and Oconto counties.
Save big and take the work out of shovelling snow this winter.
Upon closer inspection, the hunter quickly noticed something was amiss.
By Tuesday morning, significant rainfall will be impacting most of coastal and southern British Columbia, which is already contending with flooding and swollen waterways.
The fire has burned hundreds of acres as of the morning of Monday, Nov. 29.
Most of Kern County is in an exceptional drought, and now, there are new restrictions coming into effect to help conserve water in Bakersfield. After December 14th, before you water your lawn, make sure it’s on a day that you’re allowed to. That’s because of new water restrictions coming into effect to help combat the drought by the city of Bakersfield and Cal Water.
She became trapped on the Capitol Peak formation at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Now here's something you don't see everyday.
Oh, the pain!
Regulators of Texas' oil and gas industry that buckled during February's deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation's power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is guaranteeing the lights will stay on this winter.
(Bloomberg) -- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., one of Canada’s largest lumber producers, said weekly lumber shipments from the west of the country plunged about 25% to 30% in the second half of the month following severe flooding in British Columbia.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebatePulp shipments to the port of Vancouver have averaged less than 2
New atmospheric river forecast from Monday night through Wednesday.
Cutting trees at El Malpais is illegal, and park employees are encouraging the public to submit any information that would help with the investigation.
The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station. The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference. "The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said.
Tidal power generators that look like aircraft are being tested in the sea off the Faroe Islands.
Corrugated siding folds around the corners of the house, and visitors walk in underneath a giant roof “that just stops and opens to the sky,” Jørgensen says of the 8-by-30-foot courtyard and cantilevered steel awning over the front door. The musician Boz Scaggs is a friend of Jørgensen’s, and, when he visited the house, it became evident that the ceiling angle was perfect for acoustics. A custom Russian birch plywood table and banquette sit under the stairs.
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?