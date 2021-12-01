Another storm means flooding risks in the Northwest yet again

AccuWeather

The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will begin in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be another opportunity for snowfall in some of the major cities of the coastal Northeast by early next week -- depending on how certain conditions come together. Despite a much-colder-than-average weather pattern with Alberta clipper storms thrown in during