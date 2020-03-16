Another storm will swing into the Middle East, increase flood risk

A stormy pattern will continue to increase the risk of localized flash flooding across parts of the Middle East into at least the second half of the week.

Rain and high elevation snow arrived in Turkey late this weekend and will continue into Tuesday as the next storm moves into the area.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday, the storm will start to swing into the Middle East.

Showers are expected to spread from the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea to Jordan, Iraq and parts of Iran. Steadier rain will spread from eastern Turkey into Lebanon, far northern Iraq and northwestern Iran.

Thunderstorms will also develop across the region and are forecast to produce occasional downpours as well as gusty winds.

In areas of prolonged periods of rain or in areas of heavier downpours, rainfall can total up to 25 mm (1 inch). However, rainfall totals can climb to 50 mm (2 inches) in eastern Turkey, northern Syria and northern Iraq where rain is expected to fall for longer periods of time.

"Any period of heavier rain can lead to localized flooding, especially in any low-lying or poor drainage areas," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards.

Areas that have received rounds of rain in recent days will also be more at risk for flooding.

"Some dust storms will also be possible as winds increase with the storm's arrival," added Edwards.

Meanwhile, the northern edge of the storm will run into cooler air, causing precipitation to fall as snow from northeastern Turkey to far northern Iran and in any higher elevations.

Snowfall totals can reach 15-30 mm (6-12 inches), especially into the mountain peaks.

As the storm continues to push inland across the Middle East on Wednesday night, it will begin to lose power and moisture.

The heaviest rain and snow showers will gradually dissipate through Thursday, while a couple of rain and snow showers can linger across Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Outside of a few stray showers along the coast, Egypt will remain dry as the storm stays to the north. This will allow ongoing recovery efforts to continue in the wake of last week's 'dragon' storm.

Unsettled conditions are forecast to continue over Turkey through the rest of the week as the next storm moves into the region. By the weekend, the storm will bring wet weather into the Middle East.

