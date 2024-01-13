Another storm on the way? Here's a look at the NJ snow forecast

North Jersey could potentially see intense bursts of heavy snowfall and strong winds as a cold front moves in Sunday and temperatures drop — but forecasts are still up in the air.

“We’re looking tomorrow late into the late afternoon, potential snow squalls, especially up in northern Jersey,” said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s coming in with a quick hitting cold front, so what people can expect is a quick dusting or coating up to as much as an inch of snow. The main hazard of snow squalls is significantly reduced visibility quickly and road conditions icing up quickly. We’re on the lookout for that.”

Jay Engle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York, said the region could get an inch or two of snow, or some flurries Monday night into early Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around that,” Engle said. “We’re not certain if the southern branch of the jet is going to interact with a cold front, and that degree of interaction will help determine what we get in terms of snow. A lot of the guidance has them not really interacting with each other, while a couple models do.”

There’s still a lot of volatility, said Hoeflich.

Snow scene in Wayne NJ January 7, 2024.

“It all comes down to storm track and how close it is to the coastline in New Jersey, and four to five days out, the exact track is still pretty highly unknown, especially since the system hasn’t really even formed yet,” Hoeflich said. “With a further south track and further offshore, that will result in less snow, but a track closer to the coast would result in more snow. That further south track and less snow overall is becoming a better likelihood at this point.”

Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers, said in a normal Nor-easter, an inland storm or one along the coast pulls in milder air off the ocean. .

“The issue with this incoming storm is that there will be a lot of cold air already in place," said Ziff. "So any precipitation we get should be mostly snow."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Snow in North Jersey? See what weather forecasters are saying