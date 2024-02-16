Another stormy week for California as two atmospheric rivers to bring heavy rainfall

Another stormy week is expected for California as two atmospheric rivers hit the state late Friday through Wednesday, bringing more heavy rainfall to the region.

The first storm system arrives Saturday in Northern California, bringing heavy rain from Eureka to Santa Rosa. Flood watches have been issued across the region. Up to an inch of rain is possible per hour, resulting in a total of 3–4 inches along the coast.

In San Francisco, rain will arrive late Friday and last through Tuesday. The city should expect around 1–3 inches of rain total.

The atmospheric river will shift south on Sunday, extending just north of Los Angeles, according to NBC News forecasters.

Light to moderate, occasionally heavy at times Saturday during the day. North Bay 🙴 coastal ranges will pick up 1-3” 🙴 0.2-1” elsewhere. Another system will bring more wind/rain to the region beginning Sunday. Stay tuned! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/Xohnhb6oXv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 15, 2024

The second storm hits Southern California on Monday, with heavy rain likely from San Luis Obispo into Los Angeles. Flood watches will go into effect from Sunday evening into Wednesday. Land and mudslides are a major concern in the region.

Santa Barbara should brace for the heaviest rain from Sunday to Monday. About 2–5 inches of rain will fall in total.

Los Angeles can expect rainy conditions from Sunday to Wednesday. Areas of lower elevation could see around 2–5 inches of rain, while 4–8 inches are expected in the foothills and mountains.

In addition to the heavy rain, it is forecast to snow 1-2 feet in the Sierras and 1-3 inches on Mount Shasta.

Here are the latest details for the storm. While many details are still very uncertain, people can still plan now as significant flooding is within the reasonable range of outcomes. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/iI8pW7A1KQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 15, 2024

The last atmospheric river storm struck Southern California early last week, with days of heavy rain triggering floods and mudslides.

Downed trees and utility lines knocked out electricity for thousands of homes and businesses in California. At least three people have died in fallen-tree incidents associated with the storm.

Atmospheric rivers are common weather phenomena, particularly along the West Coast. The rainfall associated with these storms is tied closely to annual water supply and flood risks.

As climate change continues to warm the planet, atmospheric rivers are projected to increase in frequency and intensity, becoming more hazardous. Research suggests that by 2090, these storms could cause between $2.3 billion and $3.2 billion of damage every year.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com