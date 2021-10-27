Another student has been charged after police found a gun at SC Midlands school

A second student at Richland Northeast High has been charged after police found a gun on campus Monday.

A 14-year-old female student told school administrators she was the one who brought the gun to school, and she later gave it to another student who was arrested earlier this week, according to a news release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The gun was discovered Monday after a school administrator saw what she believed to be a gun in a student’s bag and told the school resource officer, The State reported previously. The students did not brandish or point the gun at anyone, according to the news release.

Both students have been charged with having a gun on school property, possessing a handgun while under the age of 18 and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Both were taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the news release.