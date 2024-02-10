Another subdivision planned in Central Avenue, Poole Valley Road area

Feb. 10—The Southwest Decatur area around Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road continues to attract development with the approval of another subdivision.

The Planning Commission approved a final plat for a 20-home Valley Park subdivision on the new Valley Park Drive that will connect with Central Avenue in a meeting last week.

Pugh Wright McAnally engineering services submitted the plat for Wilshire Development Alabama LLC, a company managed by Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, with Floyd Quinnell serving as the agent.

Parker said Thursday that his company is developing about 33 acres with roughly 230 homes in multiple phases and then selling them to Rausch Coleman Homes. Pugh Wright McAnally is doing the engineering.

"Pugh Wright McAnally is working on a second phase with about 50 homes now," Parker said.

The first phase in the Valley Park development is in an R-3 zone. The homes on the north side of Valley Park Drive will be on 7,800-square-foot lots while the homes on the south side will have 8,087-square-foot lots.

Valley Park is the third new subdivision development in this area of Southwest Decatur to go through the city's planning process in the last year.

Rausch Coleman is developing the Glenmont Acres subdivision off Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road that's scheduled to have up to six phases and as many as 260 new homes and town homes on 34.75 acres.

Kenzie Meadows is a three-phase mixed-use development consisting of R-3 homes and town homes. The first phase will have 73 single-family homes and 24 town homes.

"It's good to see this area start to grow because nothing happened there for so long. The market is really picking up," said Shane Odom, of MarMac Commercial Real Estate.

Odom said he recently sold a Rausch Coleman home to a customer in this area. He said the attraction was the homes are "decently priced," and the senior adult couple wanted a smaller yard after previously living on a 2-acre lot.

"People like this area because it's really centrally located," Odom said.

The city is working on plans to straighten out Poole Valley Road at its intersection with U.S. 31. City Director of Development Dane Shaw said the Alabama Department of Transportation is giving input into the design of its connection with the highway.

Poole Valley cuts sharply to the north just before it connects to U.S. 31, and Shaw said this creates a safety issue. They want to make the intersection more perpendicular to improve sightlines, he said.

"It's important that we do this project because there's going to be more than 600 homes going into that area," Shaw said. "That's going to mean a lot more traffic in the next year."

