Another suit filed against Bemer: Enfield man says businessman sexually abused him as teen

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Apr. 2—An Enfield man who says he has serious emotional or mental impairments and alleges that wealthy Glastonbury businessman Bruce J. Bemer lured him into sexual activity in 1996-97 at ages 16 and 17 is the latest of at least 18 plaintiffs to sue Bemer over sexual misconduct claims.

The man, who would now be about 40, alleges in the lawsuit, filed March 10 in Hartford Superior Court, that Bemer "was addicted to having sex with male children, was addicted to work and addicted to Coca-Cola."

The man says Bemer — sometimes directly and sometimes through his then-boyfriend, Jason D. McCormick — lured him to his homes in Glastonbury and Portland and to his office at Bemer Petroleum Corp., a propane company in Glastonbury where Bemer gave him a job.

He says Bemer had a "secretive office, with a locked door operating on a buzzer system and video surveillance."

About 30 times over at least two years, he says, Bemer "engaged in a pattern of inappropriate contact and touching" of him, including performing a sex act on him.

He says the effects on him included "physical injuries, emotional distress, shock, terror, recurrent and intrusive recollections of the abuse, anger, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, low self-esteem, frustration and fear as well as psychological and psychiatric disorders."

MOLESTATION SUIT

PLAINTIFF: Enfield man around age 40.

DEFENDANT: Glastonbury businessman Bruce J. Bemer, who owns a propane company, motorcycle dealerships, and formerly owned a speedway.

ALLEGATIONS: That Bemer engaged the plaintiff in sexual activity in 1996-97, when the plaintiff he was 16 and 17 years old, plying him with a job, alcohol, and drugs, and exploiting his mental and emotional vulnerabilities.

The lawsuit names Bemer and Bemer Petroleum as defendants but doesn't name McCormick, who is facing attempted murder and first-degree assault charges based on accusations he repeatedly stabbed Bemer with two steak knives at their Glastonbury home in late December.

After his arrest, McCormick spent weeks in jail, unable to post bond, before being released on a $700,000 bond.

A Danbury Superior Court jury in 2019 convicted Bemer of aiding or encouraging human trafficking and four other felony counts based on the jury's conclusion that he had paid for sex with men he knew had been subjected to human trafficking by Robert King of Danbury. Bemer was sentenced to 10 years in prison but is free on a $750,000 bond while appealing the conviction.

Asked about his failure to name McCormick as a defendant in the lawsuit, the Enfield man's lawyer, Kevin C. Ferry, said, "We try to go for the people who are most culpable."

Ferry said he thinks McCormick may also have been victimized by Bemer but added that McCormick, who is represented by a lawyer, has declined to speak with him.

Ferry advised anyone "who was molested by Mr. Bemer to consult with a trial attorney" with experience in sexual assault cases. He said Bemer has "resolved" all but the newest lawsuits he is facing.

Ferry in 2019 settled a lawsuit against Bemer on behalf of three men who claimed Bemer engaged them in sexual activity when they were minors. But the case has since devolved into a hotly litigated controversy over which side violated the settlement agreements.

A lawyer now representing one of Ferry's original clients has alleged in court papers that Bemer refused to pay the second half of a $425,000 settlement, while Bemer's lawyer, Ryan P. Barry, has accused Ferry of violating confidentiality provisions of the settlement agreements.

Barry couldn't be reached for comment Thursday on the latest lawsuit.

The Enfield man alleges in the lawsuit that Bemer gave him alcohol and drugs immediately before engaging him in sexual acts, laced his beverages with drugs, and used "intimidation, threats and/or taking advantage of his vulnerability" to involve him in sexual activity.

