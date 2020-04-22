Another Sunbeam Products Lawsuit Filed After Crock Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that another product liability lawsuit has been filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. on behalf of a woman burned by an exploding Crock Pot Electric Pressure Cooker. The lawsuit is titled Spadea v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. and was filed on April 15, 2020 in the Circuit Court in and for Palm Beach County, Florida under Filing # 102592884.

Spadea alleges that she was burned after using a Crock Pot electric pressure cooker according to its instructions. She alleges that the Crock Pot exploded boiling hot contents on her, causing severe injuries, and further that the Crock Pot's various safety features failed to work properly, and that the pressure cooker was allegedly defective.

Product liability attorney Jason Turchin has handled a significant number personal injury claims on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of electric pressure cookers, including several against Sunbeam. He was named lead counsel in IN Re: Tristar Pressure Cooker Litigation, and filed numerous product liability lawsuits against pressure cooker manufacturers and distributors.

"As electric pressure cookers increase in popularity, we are finding unfortunately that many are failing. More and more people seem to be getting burned after the pressure cooker lid comes off while the pressure cookers are still pressurized, despite the assurances from the pressure cooker companies that this should never happen," says Turchin. "If the company guarantees that the lid cannot come off while the pressure cooker is pressurized, then this feature needs to work perfectly given the horrific burns the customer can have if it does not work."

Turchin hopes that these lawsuits will help prevent more people from getting hurt. "Customer safety should be top priority. One victim should be one too many," says Turchin.

