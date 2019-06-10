Another suspect arrested in killing of 5 on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police arrested a fourth suspect Monday after five people were killed over the weekend on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Washington state, authorities said.

James Cloud, 35, was taken into custody near Wapato after a brief fight with law enforcement officers, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.

He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then booked into jail on a federal warrant for aggravated assault.

"Currently there are no further suspects or persons of interest outstanding," the office said.

The identities of the victims, how they were killed, and a motive were not immediately released.

The sheriff's office said four victims were killed at one location and another was found dead in a vehicle at another site.

More details were expected to be released later in the day by the FBI.

The killings occurred late Saturday near the reservation community of White Swan.

Three people were initially arrested. Their identities have not been released.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI are jointly investigating the killings.

The reservation is located about 150 miles southeast of Seattle.