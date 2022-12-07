Another suspect in 'Caribbean Snowfall' drug-trafficking ring arrested

Dec. 6—Authorities on Tuesday took into custody one of seven suspects who remained at large after authorities said they took down a multimillion-dollar drug ring last week.

Brigido Casilla-Cabral, 44, of the 100 block of West Windsor Street surrendered to detectives at their office, officials said. He was awaiting arraignment in Reading Central Court.

Officials said the investigation, dubbed "Operation Caribbean Snowfall," involved detectives from Berks, Montgomery, Chester and Bucks counties along with state police, Reading police and federal agents and resulted in drug-trafficking charges against 27 individuals from several counties and the seizure of 55 pounds of cocaine and 12 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of $4.3 million.

The drugs were shipped via mail parcel to the region from Mexico by way of Puerto Rico, investigators said.

The following suspects remained at large Tuesday:

—Juan Ortiz, 38, of the 200 block of West 40th Street, Exeter Township.

—Ramon Cruz-Cruz, 35, of the 3000 block of Montrose Ave., Laureldale.

—Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario, 30, of the 600 block of South 18 1/2 Street, Reading

—Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, 34, of the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

—Stephen Santiago, 49, of the 300 block of Locust Street.

—Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez, 52, of the 600 block of South 17 1/2 Street.

The trafficking ring operated mostly in Berks — most of the defendants reside in Reading — but the investigation began in July when Montgomery detectives learned a Norristown man was being supplied with bulk quantities of drugs by an organization with ties to Reading, Berks District Attorney John T. Adams said Thursday during a press conference announcing the results of the operation.

Anyone with information on their whereabout is asked to call Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.