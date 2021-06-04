Another suspect charged in Plaza obelisk destruction

Jun. 4—Another suspect has been charged in connection with the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, the Santa Fe Police Department announced Thursday.

Austin Schweitzer, 22, faces charges of criminal damage to property over $1,000, conspiracy, unlawful assembly and criminal trespass, according to a news release.

Protesters used ropes and chains to topple the monument on Indigenous Peoples Day following three days of demonstrations on the Plaza.

The obelisk was dedicated to soldiers who fought in the Civil War, but it had an inscription honoring the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians."

Schweitzer is one of at least eight people accused of destroying the monument. Other defendants include Lily Sage Schweitzer, 34; Ryan Witt, 29; Dawn Furlong, 46; Melissa Rose, 44; Lauren Straily, 28; Stephen Fox, 73; and Zachary Young, 26. Two other defendants — Dylan Wrobel, 27, and Sean Sunderland, 25 — were charged in an altercation with police shortly before the toppling of the obelisk.

It was unclear if Austin Schweitzer and Lily Sage Schweitzer are related.

The misdemeanor charges against Sunderland were dropped in April.

The District Attorney's Office has reached an agreement with all but one of the eight other previously charged defendants that will allow them to avoid jail time if they complete community service as part of a pre-prosecution diversion program.

Fox, a local gallery owner, is not part of the agreement with prosecutors.