Another person is behind bars as local law enforcement continues its crackdown on fentanyl, a drug authorities believe is responsible for 28 deaths in Wichita Falls in 2022.

Gabriella Ayala was booked into the Wichita County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $150,000 bail on charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

A warrant had been issued for her arrest after police conducted a search of a room at the Nature Inn & Suites at 4500 Kell West Boulevard on Oct. 14. They arrested Blake Cook at the room and found 1,790 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers learned Ayala had rented the room and found her ID and her debit card in the room.

Cook was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and bonded out the day after his arrest. Ayala remained in jail Friday.

Because a small amount of fentanyl can kill, Wichita Falls Police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office announced traffickers they can link to deaths may be charged with murder. Neither Ayala nor Cook have been linked to any death cases.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Another suspect jailed on fentanyl charges