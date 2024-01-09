Another swath of snow moves into KC. Here’s why you’ll want to stay inside after it stops

An additional round of heavy, wet snow is moving into the Kansas City area, bringing more snow to the metro Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

This second swath of snow is expected to bring another 1 to 2 inches of snow, to the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas, which have already seen several inches of snow already, the weather service said. Some may see as much as 3 more inches from this band of snow.

Light snow is expected to continue during the morning, coming to an end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening, the weather service said.

Northwest winds are expected to increase throughout the morning, reach sustained speeds around 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

Patchy blowing snow from the strong winds could occasionally reduce visibility to a half mile during the day and make travel very difficult, the weather service said.

The Kansas City area as well as areas to the north remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Another winter storm could move through the Kansas City region Thursday night into Friday, bringing more snow, the weather service said. There is some uncertainty in the possible storm track and the amount of snow to expect.

Bitterly cold air is expected to send temperatures plunging this weekend and lingering into next week, the weather service said. High temperatures will be in the single digits and the teens. Meanwhile, low temperatures will tumble in the single digits below and above zero.

Wind chill values could be range between -10 and -25 degrees.