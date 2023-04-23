Another Tacoma homicide: Man found dead after Saturday evening shooting, police say.

One person died after a reported Saturday evening shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Dispatch received reports at about 10:48 p.m. of shots fired. Officers found a victim on the ground on the 1800 block of South 15th Street, which is near Peck Athletic Fields, per a TPD social media post.

Officers reportedly found the victim at the scene and attempted to administer aid until the Tacoma Fire Department responded. Fire personnel eventually arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the post says.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the post. No further information was shared in the post.

When reached for comment, Officer Shelbie Boyd said police were unable to immediately identify the victim and she could not share any additional details as of Sunday morning.

Boyd said anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incident can contact the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 287-4455.