Another Tacoma homicide: One killed in late-night shooting on McKinley Hill, police say

A man was shot and killed late Friday night at a residential intersection in Tacoma’s McKinley Hill neighborhood, according to police.

His age has not yet been confirmed, said Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Multiple neighbors near the intersection of South 32nd and East F streets called South Sound 911 around 11 p.m. on March 17, police said. They reported hearing multiple gunshots and believed a man, lying in the street, had been shot.

The victim had been shot multiple times, Haddow confirmed.

Tacoma police officers who arrived on the scene — near where F Street dead-ends overlooking McKinley Park, downtown Tacoma and the port — tried to resuscitate the man. Tacoma Fire Department personnel took over but he was declared dead on-site.

Haddow said officers have been canvassing the area and knocking on neighbors’ doors. Anyone with video surveillance footage from home cameras or additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

“I have no further info about what led up to this,” she said Saturday morning.

It is unclear how many other people were involved.

Police will continue to investigate, she added, and may have already contacted residents in the area.

The St. Patrick’s Day homicide was the city’s eighth so far this year. Two more have been killed in Pierce County near Puyallup and Graham, The News Tribune reported earlier this month.