Another Tesla Model 3 crashes into a truck, reportedly while on Autopilot

A Tesla vehicle reportedly burst into flames on the side of a Russian highway over the weekend after colliding with a tow truck, once again raising safety concerns over the automaker's semi-autonomous driving system known as Autopilot.

This comes on the heels of other accidents involving Tesla vehicles on Autopilot crashing into stationary cars on the road.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the Tesla Model 3 driver told local media that Autopilot was active during the crash. The driver, identified as Alexei Tretyakov, also said he was still holding the steering wheel when the incident occurred.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that all the company's vehicles are a software update away from being self-driving capable, keeping your hands on the steering wheel is required when using the software feature for now.

The Model 3 owner's manual tells drivers that the vehicle "detects your hands by recognizing light resistance as the steering wheel turns, or from you manually turning the steering wheel very lightly (without enough force to retake control). Engaging a turn signal or using any steering wheel button or scroll wheel also qualifies for your hands being detected."

Tretyakov said he was driving at around 62 mph when the EV hit a stationary tow truck that he didn't see beforehand. Reuters reports that he was driving within the speed limit.

Video of the incident surfaced on a state-run TV channel known as Rossiya 24, showing the inflamed car on the side of the highway. It set off two subsequent explosions.

During previous incidents of Tesla's cars crashing while on Autopilot, the Palo Alto-based company defended the Level 2 semi-autonomous system, which is described by the Society of Automotive Engineers as combining adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, self-parking, and the ability to automatically change lanes.

A Tesla Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida, had Autopilot engaged in the seconds before it crashed into a semi-truck in March, killing the 50-year-old driver, federal investigators said in May. The car drove beneath the trailer in a crash that is similar to one that occurred in another part of Florida in 2016, also involving Autopilot.

In both instances, the driver died and the top of the car was sheared off.

In a separate, but just-as-alarming, case in March, Tesla began looking into reports that one of its vehicles suddenly exploded in China. Surveillance footage of the explosion out of Shanghai was posted on social media, and it seems to show a first-generation Model S bursting into flames for no apparent reason.

