Another THPD officer faces impaired driving charge

Jun. 8—A second city police officer is on leave and facing court action after an alleged incident of driving a squad car while impaired, Terre Haute police and the Vigo County prosecutor said Thursday.

Brittany Coffman, 38, faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is listed in online court records as a first offense with no endangerment.

The incident was May 26 and charging was Wednesday. Authorities attributed the delay to a wait for results of drug testing.

About 3 a.m. May 26, Coffman, a 13-year member of the THPD, alerted dispatch that she was involved in a traffic stop and requested a supervisor come to her location. The person being stopped had asked for a police supervisor, court documents indicate.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the officer's speech sounded slurred during the radio transmission, and supervisory police officers noticed the same on-site.

"They weren't sure if it was a medical issue or what type of issue," Modesitt said.

Coffman was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and tested. The results were positive for benzodiazepines, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Coffman told a supervisor she had a prescription for Xanax, which is a benzodiazepine.

News of Coffman's charge comes a week after a DUI incident within the THPD.

On June 1, Jeffrey Pupilli, a 9-year veteran, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated when he showed up for work around 3 p.m. as a uniformed patrolman while under the influence, according to the department and to court records.

Pupilli's breath-alcohol content reached as high as 0.60% during testing; a driver in Indiana is presumed intoxicated with a BAC of 0.08 or more. A check of Pupilli's in-car tracking software showed his squad car hitting 93 mph near Indiana 63 and Pennington Road as he drove to work, police reported.

"Since this is the second recent incident where our supervisors have had to intervene with an officer from the department," Police Chief Shawn Keen said at a news conference, "I felt it was necessary to address you in this form where I can expand on and explain a little more about our processes and what will occur."

Keen said he was "disappointed, but thankful the supervisors upheld the oath to protect the public, even if that meant that that danger came from one of our own officers. Pretending it's not happening or looking the other way are not options."

Regarding the department's policies, Keen said, "The most common question that I get is, 'Why aren't they fired immediately? If I did that on my job, I would be fired.'

"I understand those feelings," Keen said.

But, Keen added, "Legally as a police chief in Indiana, no chief can fire a police officer. It's not allowed by law based on a 1972 Supreme Court ruling" that a public employee cannot be fired without due process.

Keen continued, "The next biggest question I get is: 'What do your policies say about this?'

Keen said the THPD has four separate policies that address alcohol, drug use and prescription drug use while on duty or operating a police vehicle.

The department's position "is very clear ... we have zero tolerance. [You can have] no alcohol whatsoever in your system when coming to work or operating a police vehicle.

"That may seem harsh, but our policies specifically address the threat that that such action poses to the public and the other officers that you work with," he said. "We know coming in if we break this rule, there is zero tolerance."

Criminal and internal investigations in both officer's cases continue, and if the arrests are found to be justified, Keen's only option will be to make a recommendation to the Terre Haute Police Merit Board for a hearing for termination, he said.

Like Pupilli, Coffman is on leave pending further court and merit board proceedings.

Keen said all city employees are subject to quarterly drug testing and that he had recently undergone such a test.

"No one's exempt," he said.

The chief added the city provides services for employees who develop an issue with alcohol or prescription medications.

Modesitt said Coffman did have a valid prescription for the Xanax.

"With that said," he added, "under the law, that's not a defense. We all know when we get prescription bottles that some say, 'Don't drive,' 'Don't do this,' 'Don't do that.' So That's not a defense to this charge."

Online court records indicate Coffman is due in Vigo County Superior Court 5 on June 21, Judge Matthew Sheehan presiding.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.