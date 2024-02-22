‘Another tool in their toolbox’: Proposed bill would give judges option to send teens to adult court for certain crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to juvenile crime, the news ranges from good, to bad, to worse.

A Nashville Juvenile Court Judge said juvenile crime is down overall, but more and more teens are stealing cars. Not only that, but they are finding guns when they do.

“We are always happy to report that overall crime has declined, and it’s not just for Davidson County, it is statewide that juvenile crime is on a decrease, but the one thing that has not decreased and seems to have increased a lot each year is car thefts, and then going hand-in-hand with that are handguns that are found in cars,” explained Judge Shelia Calloway, who oversees the Davidson County Juvenile Court.

It’s an ongoing trend Calloway has been addressing in her courtroom. While the data numbers show a better trend, the reality can still be troubling.

“When you look at the stats from 2019 to where they are now, there are still less car thefts, but they’re creeping back up to the numbers that we were pre-COVID,” she explained.

According to Davidson County’s Juvenile Court, so far this year 27 teens have been charged with firearm possession, and seven have been charged with theft of a firearm.

“The thing that worries me the most, you know, although this is a property crime, stealing cars, a lot of times it can lead to more serious things. A lot of times there is reckless driving. Youth don’t always necessarily have driver’s licenses and don’t have the proper training they need on dealing with a powerful vehicle like a car and things can happen,” Calloway explained. “When they are finding weapons or guns inside the car, that also can lead to very serious things happening.”

In a sit-down interview with News 2, Calloway explained many of them do not understand the consequences of their actions, especially when committing crimes in a group.

“They may know that this is not right, this is wrong, but they don’t understand the full depth of the consequences of what they are doing. They think, ‘Oh yeah, we can take this car and nothing’s going to happen to us.’ There’s not the possibility that we might crash and someone might die or that we might find this gun and it might go off and kill someone,” she said.

Now, Juvenile Court judges could have another option when dealing with teens who commit these types of crimes.

“I ran this bill back in the special session. This is something that has happened in my district from time to time and I am just wanting to give our DAs and our juvenile judges another tool in their toolbox to help combat these types of crimes,” explained state Rep. Rusty Grills (R-Newbern).

HB 2126, proposed by Grills, would allow a Juvenile Court Judge to transfer a child who is 15 years or older to be tried as an adult for organized retail crime, theft of a firearm, or an attempt to commit such offense.

“[Juvenile judges] will have the discretion to make that decision of whether or not to send that individual to adult court or to keep them in the juvenile court system. This is not pushing them, this is giving the DAs and the judges the opportunity to. If they feel like this crime needs to be charged as an adult, they will be able to do that,” said Grills.

News 2 asked Calloway what she thought about the proposed bill. In response, she said, “I think that is something we should consider.”

She also stressed the importance of keeping the decision on whether or not a teen is tried as an adult up to a judge. She explained Juvenile Court Judges are trained to handle teen crimes.

Calloway also stressed the importance of rehabilitation techniques, pointing to one of their programs that targets car thefts and allows teens to sit face-to-face with their victim(s) to make them realize the effects of their actions.

