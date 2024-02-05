Another top Kremlin ‘LPR’ puppet reportedly destroyed in occupied Lysychansk

Consequences of the strike in occupied Lysychansk on February 3

Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully neutralized the Kremlin-appointed “Minister of Emergency Situations” Alexey Poteleschenko during an attack on Lysychansk on Feb. 3, according to Luhansk’s Moscow-appointed governor, Leonid Pasechnik, as reported on his Telegram channel.

Poteleschenko was reportedly attending the birthday party of deputy Ivan Zhushma at the Adriatica café, as stated by Mash, a pro-Russian Telegram channel in Donbass, citing the son of the deceased.

Screenshot/Леонид Пасечник/Telegram

Read also: Prominent Russian drone operator ‘Moisei’ neutralized in Krynky

“The LPR Minister of Emergency Situations” was inside with other guests during the attack.

A bakery, initially reported as “full of civilians” under fire by Russian publications, was later revealed by another Russian propaganda channel, Astra, to be a restaurant. The building was struck during a gathering where the Russian military was reportedly ‘wined and dined.’

The Lysychansk cafe was attacked while representatives of the occupation “authorities,” including the top brass of “emergency services,” “prosecutors,” and “deputies,” were reportedly gathered for a drinking session, journalist Denys Kazansky’s reported.

Russians claimed 28 people allegedly died as a result of the attack.

“LPR” and “DNR” stand for temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Read also: Russians seek safe launch sites after strike on Belbek airbase

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine