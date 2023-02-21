In another train derailment, 31 Union Pacific cars carrying coal derail in Nebraska, company says

More than two dozen Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed early Tuesday morning in Nebraska, the rail company confirmed.

At roughly 1:45 a.m. central standard time, 31 Union Pacific train cars derailed in the city of Gothenburg, Nebraska, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South.

South said there were no injuries. One of the train tracks near the derailment site reopened at 8 a.m. local time as crews moved in with heavy equipment to begin cleanup, according to South.

Tuesday’s derailment in Nebraska comes weeks after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio led to a major chemical spill that prompted evacuations and lingering health concerns from the community.

A train also derailed in Michigan last week.

South said the cause of the derailment in Nebraska is under investigation.

Trains are becoming less safe.: Why the Ohio derailment disaster could happen more often

Ohio train derailment fact check: What's true and what's false?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gothenburg, Nebraska train derailment involves 30+ cars carrying coal