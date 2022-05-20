Another traitor in Kyiv region hands over fighters from the Ukrainian anti-terrorist operation and suggests positions to the Russians

OLENA ROSCHINA - Friday, 20 May 2022, 12:55

Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed a resident of the village of Lubyanka, Kyiv Oblast, who cooperated with the Russian occupying forces during the occupation of the Bucha district by Russian troops.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, in March 2022, a resident of the village of Lubyanka, in the Bucha district [of Kyiv Oblast], provided the Russian occupiers with information about the whereabouts of Ukrainian servicemen who participated in the anti-terrorist operation [now renamed Joint Forces Operation -ed.] underway in the east of Ukraine since 2014 and other people who have used firearms and might resist the Russian occupying forces.

In particular, the traitor provided the invaders with information about one of the participants in the anti-terrorist operation, after which that person was tortured.

Well acquainted with the area of Bucha district, the suspect showed Russian soldiers optimal positions in the woods for the location of their military equipment in order to shell the territory of Kyiv region, as well as the places where servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed.

According to the police, the traitor was recruited by the Russian occupiers and tried to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to continue working for the Russian occupying forces.

During searches of the detainee's place of residence, police officers confiscated uniforms, electronic communications equipment, maps of the Kyiv region with landmarks and other physical evidence.

According to the results of the investigation, the said person was informed that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason).

The court decided to take him into custody.

The sanctions evisaged by the article are a punishment of 15 years to life in prison.

The suspect was exposed by the police of the Main Investigation Department, the Criminal Investigation Department together with the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.