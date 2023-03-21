Another Tri-Cities massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct with client

A Richland massage therapist has been charged by the Washington state Department of Health with unprofessional and sexual misconduct.

And in another massage therapy case, the state has told a Tri-Cities woman to stop providing massage therapy without a license.

In the case of alleged sexual misconduct, Skylar James Paul Matulich is accused of reaching underneath the draping of a client to touch her beneath her clothing on Aug. 28.

She responded by asking, “Aren’t you married?” according to the statement of charges.

The next day she sent a text message to Matulich saying that she was uncomfortable with what happened and wanted her money back, according to the statement of charges.

He refunded $150.

On Sept. 3 the client contacted Elements Massage in Richland. It conducted an internal investigation and on Sept. 4 Matulich resigned, according to the statement of charges.

Other cases

As previously reported, the Washington state Department has another case against a Tri-Cities massage therapist, Kyle Stephen Pierce.

He is charged in Benton County Superior Court with four counts of felony indecent liberties as a health care provider from spring 2019 to late 2021.

The Washington Department of Health recently accused him of sexually touching a fifth patient in 2017, which predated the incidents in 2019 to 2021.

He was fired from Elements Massage for breaking the safe draping protocol and performing unauthorized massage, according to state documents.

He then worked at A La Mode Spa and Salon in Richland and was accused of inappropriately touching another patient. His license is suspended.

▪ In another case, the Department of Health’s Unlicensed Practice Program sent Allie Montez, also known as Alejandra Montez, a cease-and-desist order in February 2023.

She allegedly provided massage therapy to patients at a business she owns without having a massage credential.