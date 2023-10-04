Another tropical storm watch could be coming as Philippe drenches the Virgin Islands

All the warnings and watches for Tropical Storm Philippe are off as Wednesday dawns. That doesn’t mean Philippe isn’t soaking parts of the Caribbean. And a tropical storm watch may be issued soon.

Here’s what to know about Philippe from the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

Strength: Philippe’s maximum sustained winds fell to 45 mph Tuesday, and that’s where they remain at the 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory. Tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles from the storm’s center. “Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but some gradual intensification could occur after that time,” the hurricane center said.

Where Philippe is: The storm is about 150 miles north-northwest of St. Thomas and 815 miles south of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch could be issued by the end of Wednesday, according to the hurricane center.

Where Philippe is going: The storm is moving northwest at 9 mph. “A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast later [Wednesday], followed by a faster motion toward the north on Thursday and Friday,” the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. advisory said. “On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Philippe will then approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.”

Watches or warnings: None are in effect now. A tropical storm watch could be issued for Bermuda by Wednesday night.

Hazards: Philippe is in the process of dropping 4 to 8 inches of rain on most of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, 12 inches in some areas, and 2 to 4 inches of rain across Puerto Rico. Flash floods should be expected. The warnings about the swells-created “life-threatening surf and rip currents” for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands could also include Bermuda by Thursday night.

Effect on Florida or the U.S. East Coast: None in the forecast.

Next advisory: There are no intermediate advisories, so the next advisory will be at 11 a.m., Eastern time.