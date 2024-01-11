Another Trump judge is the target of a swatting incident

The News

Police responded to a threat at the house of the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud case on Thursday, in what appeared to be the latest swatting incident targeting judges involved in Trump’s cases.

Nassau County police told Semafor that there was a “swatting incident,” but would not confirm if it happened at Judge Arthur Engoron’s home and did not clarify if was a false report of a bomb threat. Sources told the New York Times that a bomb squad had been sent to the house.

Engoron is expected to hear closing arguments in the civil case later on Thursday.

Trump had been placed under a gag order after prosecutors successfully argued that the former president’s rhetoric against court staff could ignite his supporters to target them. A New York appeals court upheld the gag order in December.

Despite the gag order, Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday that ”the Trump hating judge" was trying to “screw” him after Engoron warned the former president that he could not deliver a “campaign speech” in court, prompting Trump to decide against speaking during closing arguments.

The bomb threat comes just days after Washington, D.C. police responded to another swatting incident targeting U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan who is overseeing Trump’s Jan. 6 election interference case. Police responded to a false report of a shooting outside her home.