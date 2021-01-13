Another Trump neighbor? Tiffany Trump may be moving to the Miami area (Don Jr., too)

More members of President Donald Trump’s family may be setting up camp in South Florida.

The latest: Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.

Page Six reports the 27-year-old Georgetown Law graduate is eyeing buying something in Miami Beach.

While her father campaigns, Tiffany Trump celebrates her 27th birthday all over Miami

The media outlet says the West Palm Beach native is staying at the Setai Hotel Miami Beach on Collins Avenue while looking around with real estate agents.

If Trump does indeed pick up something, she’ll be nice and close to her half-sister Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who snatched up an 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot of land listed for a cool $31.8 million in upscale Indian Creek Village. Kushner’s younger brother Joshua just bought a $23.5 million mansion on North Bay Road with his supermodel Karlie Kloss.

More supermodels: Here’s the latest power couple to snatch up property in Miami Beach

Tiff will also be able to visit her oldest half brother, Donald Trump Jr., who also is reportedly fleeing New York City with his girlfriend, former Fox News reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The couple’s probable destination is Jupiter in Palm Beach County, because Jr.’s ex wife Vanessa and five kids live there, a source close to the family told the outlet.

Dad — who will be either impeached or move out of the White House Jan. 20 — and First Lady Melania Trump (and little half-bro Barron, 14) will be a mere hour’s drive north up in Palm Beach at their Mar-a-Lago residence.

Now it’s a party. And we know South Beach will eventually be fun again.

Tiffany Trump watch in Miami: President’s daughter keeps the party going at the beach