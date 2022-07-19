Another Twitter Hack Hits the NFT Community

Another phishing scam has hit the non-fungible token (NFT) community, with the latest target being the social media accounts of NFT influencer Zeneca.

The compromised Twitter and Discord accounts linked to a fake airdrop for the influencer’s “Zen Academy Founders Pass,” tricking unsuspecting users into connecting their wallets. The damage from the attack remains unknown.

The hack is believed to be a part of a widespread threat against the NFT community, first alluded to on Monday in a tweet by the Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs.

Users began flagging Zeneca’s account as compromised within minutes of the tweet being sent. Justin Tayler, Twitter’s head of consumer product marketing, locked down the account 40 minutes after the hack took place. Twitter did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment on the scope of the attack.

The hack is far from the first of its kind targeting the NFT community, with Discord scams and impersonations becoming increasingly common. The last significant hack came in early June, when a Bored Ape Yacht Club Discord moderator had his account compromised in similar fashion.

