‘Another type of pandemic.’ Richland community leaders come together to face gun violence

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has had 17 murder cases from shootings this year, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday, as other local leaders joined him in decrying recent gun violence in the area as a “pandemic.”

That count doesn’t include murder cases investigated by Columbia Police Department and other agencies in Richland County.

The number of killings is on pace to surpass the 32 murder cases the sheriff’s department investigated last year.

Most of the victims and shooters are between 14 and 28 years old, Lott said.

“Every day we just talk about it, that’s another young person that’s going to lose a life,” Lott said. “We have to send a message. ‘Just put the guns down.’”

Lott came together with lawmakers, community organizers and religious leaders to present what he called a “unified front” against rising gun violence.

In the last 30 days, Richland County and Columbia have had at least six shootings and three students charged with bringing guns to schools. In neighboring Newberry County, four teens were gunned down over the weekend. The Richland 1 school district, which covers Columbia, has lost at least five students to shootings and other violence this school year.

Richland County Solicitor Byron Gipson said shootings in Richland County have become “another type of pandemic.”

“We can’t arrest away this problem,” Gipson said. “I’ll tell you can prosecute away this problem.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.