'Another undertaking': Bay County begins recovery from the destruction of Tuesday's storm

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Bay County continued digging out on Wednesday from catastrophic damage caused by a Tuesday morning storm that swept across Florida.

As of about 9 a.m., there still were about 400 people across the county without power, according to Valerie Sale, spokeswoman for Bay County. The wave of severe weather swept over the area between about midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

It left numerous properties damaged or destroyed, at least five people severely injured and about 100 households displaced. The aftermath in some areas resembles that of Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which struck the area in October 2018.

Bay County begins the recovery process from the Tuesday morning storm, which devastated multiple areas throughout the region.

"The devastation, even though it is limited to a much smaller area than Michael, is very reminiscent of what (it) looked like," Sale said. "Right now, we're working out the details for debris collection. ... It's going to be another undertaking, just like Michael was.

"I know that it's an extraordinarily frustrating situation for the business owners and homeowners out there, but we're going to do everything we can to help them navigate this."

She noted that in response to the destruction, the county is doling out free tarps to affected residents at two locations: Fire Station 3, which sits at 4024 Holiday Drive in Panama City Beach; and Fire Station 12, which sits at 9033 Highway 2301 in Youngstown.

There is a limit of four tarps per household, and interested locals must prove their residency.

"We recognize that as a potential need after weather like this, and we also have a lot of them left over from Hurricane Michael," Sale said of the tarps. "If we can meet that need, we're certainly going to try to."

She also said those affected or helping with recovery efforts should be careful when removing debris. It is during such times that many injuries can occur.

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides free meals in the aftermath of natural disasters, also plans to set up two food trucks in Bay County for several days to help feed affected residents. The group is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

One food truck will be stationed at Fire Station 12, and officials still are working out the details for where the other one will go.

Though signs hint tornadoes are responsible for the major destruction in Bay County, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee had not yet confirmed, as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday, whether any had touched down in the area.

The NWS, however, did receive reports of tornadoes, and crews were sent Wednesday morning to survey damages and make determinations. The agency expected to release an update on its findings Wednesday afternoon.

After the tornado: How to inspect your home, what to do next, how to clean up

To help prevent potential criminal activities, a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. was put in effect for areas south of the Grand Lagoon Bridge, east of Hurt Street off Thomas Drive, to St. Andrews State Park − a region that is among those most damaged by the storm. Other areas also heavily damaged include Bayou George and Resota Lane in northern Bay County.

"I encourage people that if they've got any damage, go ahead and call your carrier, your insurance agent or you can call my office," Jimmy Patronis, CFO of Florida, said in a Tuesday press conference. "People have paid their premiums, and we want to make sure that claims are held in a swift manner. ... You'll see during times like this that there could be contractors that come in from out of market. Please air on the side of caution.

"The best way to not be a victim of fraud is just don't fall for it in the first place."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County working to bounce back from severe weather on Tuesday