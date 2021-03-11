Another unsparing sacrifice in the line of duty | Editorial

The Tampa Bay region was stunned again this week with another tragic death of a law enforcement officer. Tampa police Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen was killed when a wrong-way driver collided with his patrol SUV on Interstate 275. His death was another reminder of the everyday dangers that law enforcement officers face, and of the incredible debt the entire community owes these officers and their families.

Tampa police received calls shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday about a sedan speeding south and swerving in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of downtown. Shortly after, another call reported that the sedan had collided with a marked police vehicle. Madsen, 45, died at the scene. Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said witnesses reported that Madsen may have intentionally veered into the other car’s path to protect others on the roadway. That’s what Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy John Kotfila Jr., did in 2016, sacrificing himself by pulling in front of another car to act as a human shield to stop a wrong-way driver in Brandon.

These deaths are heartbreaking — for the loss they represent among the community’s best, for the grief and void they leave to loved ones and for the years they rob from families and colleagues. Madsen was a married father of three, a U.S. Marine combat veteran and 16-year-veteran of the Tampa police department. Dugan noted that he was “highly decorated,” earning the department’s lifesaving award seven times. Madsen was a dedicated professional who served his city and his country. That legacy will hopefully comfort his family and friends.

Madsen is the third law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in the Tampa Bay area in as many months — all in traffic crashes. Hillsborough sheriff’s Master Cpl. Brian LaVigne was killed on Jan. 11 when a suspect fleeing from deputies intentionally crashed a sedan into LaVigne’s marked patrol car, authorities said. LaVigne, 54, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, had one shift left before retirement. Then on Feb. 17, a drunken driver slammed into 30-year-old Pinellas County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli as he tried to deploy tire-deflating sticks to stop the driver on East Lake Road. Magli was the first deputy to die in the line of duty in the 109-year history of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Their deaths underscore the consuming nature of police work and the danger that surrounds every moment of every shift. Today, tomorrow and the day after, hundreds of law enforcement officers will suit up, buckle up and report for duty across the region — patrolling roadways, solving crimes and intervening as needed when humans fall prey to their fellow man.

The debate over community standards for police is a fixture of evolving society, but no one can deny the risks involved in police work and the public’s collective obligation to protect its law enforcement officers. Madsen, LaVigne and Magli are only the latest examples of those called to a noble profession, who acted instinctively to carry out their duties, and who had the courage and selflessness to put the safety of others first. There is nothing routine about the commitment to run toward danger, to be the backstop between good and evil on any given day. It’s a burden the public should never forget or take for granted.

