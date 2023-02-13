Another video of "execution" of Wagner Group member with sledgehammer appears online

14
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The Russian Telegram channel Grey Zone, which is close to the Wagner Group Private Military Company, has published a new video of the execution with a sledgehammer of a Wagner fighter who surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces but, according to the person in the video, was later abducted from the city of Dnipro.

Source: BBC News Russian; 24 TV Channel; Grey Zone

Details: The Telegram channel reports that the video allegedly shows Dmytro Yakushchenko, who was born in Crimea and has been convicted several times on the peninsula. "He received his penultimate sentence of 19 years for robbery and murder in Crimea. Because of the chance he was given for release and atonement, he joined the Wagner Group, where he escaped to the enemy's side four days later," the statement reads.

If the story is about this person, his confession after being captured in November last year was published by the 24 TV Channel

The new video shows a man whose head is taped to a stone. The Telegram channel comments that this person "got the same disease that makes you faint in Ukrainian cities, first in Kyiv, and now in Dnipro, and then wake up in the basement at your last court hearing".

The man in the video claims that he was in the city of Dnipro, where he was hit in the head and lost consciousness. "I woke up in this room, where I was told that I was going to be tried," the man says.

&nbsp;

The video shows how, immediately afterwards, the person standing behind the doomed man hits the place where his head is located with a sledgehammer. At this point, most of the frame is blurred, so it is impossible to understand what exactly is happening. But the man immediately falls backward, and the one with the sledgehammer continues to finish him off.

Background:

  • On 13 November 2022, it became known that Russian citizen Yevgeny Nuzhin had been brutally executed without trial by tying his head to concrete with duct tape and hitting it with a sledgehammer. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, hinted that it was the work of his mercenaries. Perhaps, with the help of such a video, the executions in Russia are trying to discourage Russian conscripts from surrendering.

  • On 24 November, Yevgeny Prigozhin proposed to give a sledgehammer with fake bloodstains to the European Parliament in response to the news that his Private Military Company might be recognised as a terrorist organisation. The representative of the Wagner PMC has already given the sledgehammer to propaganda bloggers.

  • On 9 February 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the recruitment of convicts to the recognised criminal private military company has now completely stopped. He never specified what caused such a decision.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • China says U.S. flew high-altitude balloons over its airspace

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, widening a diplomatic row after the U.S. military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon. "Since last year, the U.S.'s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing in Beijing in response to a question. Wang did not specifically describe the balloons as military or for espionage purposes and did not provide further details.

  • Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

    The Wagner Group's physical selection process was so basic that they accepted "almost everyone," one of the fighters said.

  • North Korea is banning girls from having the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter, report says

    We still don't know if this means the girl will succeed Kim, but it shows how he wants the world to see her, Rand analyst Soo Kim told Insider.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately

    The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. "U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons

    Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.

  • I Finally Watched Both Ant-Man Movies And I Don't Get Why People Don't Love These More

    Why don't more people like the Ant-Man movies as much as other Marvel movies? I watched them for the first time and loved them.

  • Former Army secretary urges US to 'wake up' and 'prepare for the worst' against Chinese aggression

    Former Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy weighed in on the recent 'radar anomaly' that prompted the FAA to close Montana airspace.

  • Italy's Berlusconi says he wouldn't seek meeting with Zelenskiy if PM

    ROME (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would not seek a meeting with Volodymir Zelenskiy if he were still head of government, because he blames the Ukrainian President for the war with Russia, he said on Sunday. Berlusconi, 86, often boasted of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin until Russia's invasion of Ukraine and created a storm last September when he said Putin had been pushed into the war and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv. Berlusconi, leader of the conservative Forza Italia party that is part of the country's ruling coalition, was speaking after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday accused France of jeopardising EU unity on Ukraine by organising a Franco-German dinner in Paris with Zelenskiy that excluded other European allies.

  • India seen coping with Indonesia curbs on palm oil exports

    Indonesia's plans to restrict palm oil exports are unlikely to create a shortage in top consuming market India, where stocks have risen to a record high following aggressive imports in the past three months, industry officials said. That's a sharp contrast with last year when a sudden change in export policies by Jakarta forced India to increase purchases from Malaysia, which at the time was selling palm oil at record high prices. Last week, Indonesia said it will suspend some palm oil export permits to secure domestic supply as cooking oil prices rise ahead of upcoming Islamic festival Ramadan.

  • Some Meta employees are getting paid to do 'zero work' as the company embarks on a 'year of efficiency': Financial Times

    "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," a Meta employee told the FT in a report published Saturday.

  • On flying objects, U.S. general not ruling out aliens

    STORY: After President Joe Biden authorised the U.S. military to shoot down a series of unidentified airborne objects over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday, he’s not ruling out aliens - or any other explanation - yet. During a briefing call with reporters, General Glen VanHerck was asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for the three flying objects. “I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything at this point. We continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it." VanHerck's comments came after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object earlier on Sunday over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border. And Saturday, Canada authorised the U.S. Air Force to shoot down a cylindrical object flying over northwest Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Sunday authorities were still looking to retrieve it. And on Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces had downed an unmanned, high-altitude object about the size of a small car, off the northern coast of Alaska. These objects are coming amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. warplane took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Though China insists it was a civilian research vessel. But on the Sunday call, VanHerck said the military was unable to immediately determine how the three recent objects were kept aloft, or where they were coming from. Saying, "We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason.” Still, while the flying objects remain unidentified, another U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

  • US shoots down ‘octagonal’ flying object near military sites in Michigan

    Incident is the fourth flying object downed by US or Canadian jets this month, after the downing of a large balloon claimed by China on 4 February

  • Hey, NFL: Just move the Super Bowl to Arizona permanently. The games are better here

    We've come to expect thrilling Super Bowls in Arizona, and the 57th version of the NFL title game on Sunday did not disappoint.

  • Trump Attorney Gives Bizarre Explanation For Classified Folder At Mar-a-Lago

    It was found in the strangest place.

  • After quake, Syrian schools silent as teachers, students perish

    An eerie silence lay over the courtyard of Ramadan al-Suleiman's nursery in northern Syria on Sunday as he picked his way through smashed cinderblocks, twisted metal and broken plastic swings. The modest nursery in the town of Jandaris - about 70 km (44 miles) from the city of Aleppo - once hosted 100 toddlers, whose dusty pictures now lay strewn among the debris caused by Monday's devastating earthquake. They were among more than 2,600 people reported so far to have died in the earthquake in opposition-held parts of northern Syria.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Asteroid explodes over English Channel after rare early detection

    An asteroid has exploded above the English Channel after entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

  • Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonssNARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and

  • Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce breaks Rob Gronkowski's playoff TD record for a tight end

    Kelce scored his 16th career playoff touchdown in the first half.