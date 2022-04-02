Another Viewpoint: Alliance Chamber, United Way launch partnership

Mark Locke

Tom Botzman

The Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce has consistently worked to create and retain quality jobs for residents. A key part of that work is reducing barriers that keep our neighbors and friends from finding work or keeping the job given the many challenges both at work and at home. Further, companies are looking to keep expanding so they can serve their markets, many of which also are expanding as the economy rebounds.

The chamber has at its core the responsibility to create the linkages and bonds that will sustainably drive Alliance forward. Likewise, the University of Mount Union serves as a place that recruits and educates our future workforce and provides for a better quality of life for local residents. Acting cooperatively with local businesses and nonprofits, both continuously look to increase the economic vitality of our local area.

The chamber and university have partnered with United Way of Greater Stark County over many years, particularly in the key areas of health, education and financial stability. And, we are ready to join together again. In the coming months, United Way of Greater Stark County will be hiring and placing a full-time resource connector in the Alliance Chamber of Commerce office to assist Alliance-area businesses with supporting their employees’ non-HR needs. United Way is currently seeking candidates to fill the resource connector position.

United Way’s Prosperity@Work program connects employees to local resources that address their non-work-related personal and family challenges that might interfere with their ability to be productive and focus on work and their career. This program is dedicated to improving workplace productivity, retention, advancement, financial stability, and the well-being of local employees. To introduce the expanded commitment to Alliance, United Way will be offering a limited number of complimentary Prosperity@Work service hours exclusively to Alliance businesses.

United Way will also hire a seasonal, full-time Volunteer Income Tax Assistance employee in 2023 to offer free tax return preparation to employees of Alliance businesses. This employee will also be based out of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce office. Last year, United Way prepared 5,486 tax returns for Stark County residents through VITA, resulting in $3.2M in refunds to the county, and will offer this service again for moderate- to low-income households in 2023.

Mark Locke, president of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, notes the chamber mission focuses on bringing business and professional leaders together to advance the economic, industrial, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the Alliance area. By partnering with United Way of Greater Stark County, we can more effectively encourage growth of our existing industries and encourage new businesses to locate in our area. We applaud the partnership of United Way in making our dream for a better future a reality and recognize this initiative as another step in expanding our complementary work with the United Way. Personally, I’ve devoted my career to the people and businesses of Alliance. This is an example of the great outcomes we have from working together.

Botzman said the United Way's motto, Live United, is based upon the "forging of unlikely partnerships, by finding new solutions to old problems, by mobilizing the best resources, and by inspiring others to join in the cause." The partnership of United Way with the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce helps all of us Live United in our service to our communities and our neighbors. As a member of the United Way board and as an educator, I applaud this new common venture and look forward to many more."

Dr. Thomas Botzman is president of University of Mount Union, and Mark Locke is president of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Another Viewpoint: Alliance Chamber, United Way launch partnership