Another violent weekend in Atlanta area leaves at least 24 shot, six dead

Louis Casiano
·2 min read

At least 24 people were shot and four people died in separate shootings over a bloody weekend in the Atlanta area amid an ongoing string of violence.

The violence follows months of increases in crime across the city, prompting officials to address the issue Monday, WSB-TV reported.

"Atlantans deserve and expect a safe community. As our Administration continues to put considerable resources towards ending this COVID crime wave, the Anti-Violence Advisory Committee will begin work this week to make additional recommendations to help improve public safety throughout our city," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

The spate of shootings included four slayings within a short span in the early Monday hours.

ATLANTA MAYOR SUGGESTS OFFICER FIRED TO PREVENT RIOTS, DEFENDS DECISION AS HE IS REINSTATED

Around 1:30 a.m., a man was found with a gunshot wound on Sidney Marcus Boulevard. He was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle when people in another car opened fire, police said. An hour later, a woman was shot multiple times and died. At 3:30 a.m., a man was found shot at the Lacura club and later died at a hospital.

"Definitely been a busy weekend," police Lt. Daniel Jenson told the news outlet. "I don't want to go into detail more than that, it's just been extremely busy for us."

Another two people were killed just outside the city, the news outlet reported.

Other incidents including the shooting of four people in the parking lot of the Trap Museum. Hours later, an off-duty police officer fired shots at someone after someone shot into a crowd.

No one was injured.

Another male was shot multiple times Friday night during an attempted carjacking by someone he may have known, authorities said.

Many experts have cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn and unrest over race and policing as factors for the uptick in violent crime nationwide. The Atlanta Police Department is currently having trouble filling its ranks, according to a report released last week.

Less than 2% of police applicants were hired over a three-year period from 2017 through September of last year.

