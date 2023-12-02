Another Volusia pedestrian death: Woman killed crossing State Road 415 near Port Orange

Florida Highway Patrol badge

A 63-year-old Port Orange woman was killed crossing State Road 415 when she was struck by a pickup truck, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

The accident happened at 7:20 p.m. Friday just north of Taylor Road, in unincorporated Volusia County west of the Port Orange city line, the report states.

A 25-year-old male from Daytona Beach was driving a Ford F-250 on State Road 415, also known as Tomoka Farms Road when he encountered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP reported.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian were named in the report. The crash remains under investigation.

The Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach metro area was named worst in the United States for pedestrian safety in the Dangerous By Design 2022 study, the latest in a series of surveys analyzing traffic deaths published by Smart Growth America.

Friday's crash marks at least 23 pedestrian fatalities in Volusia County in 2023. Adding Friday's crash to what the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Dashboard reports, there have been more than 225 crashes involving pedestrians.

The Volusia County Council recently voted to back a new safety program: "Best Foot Forward for Pedestrian Safety," run by Bike/Walk Central Florida, a nonprofit that promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Highway Patrol: Woman killed crossing highway near Port Orange