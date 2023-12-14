‘There has to be another way’: Fresno leadership looks at PG&E alternative once again

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley PG&E customers could face further rate hikes, even after a nearly 13% rate increase was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in November.

Those rate hikes were set to kick in January 2024.

However, this month the energy provider requested an additional $2 billion in rate increases from the CPUC.

Those would hit customers in March.

According to the Utility Reform Network, or TRUE, which has the goal to cap rate hikes in California, PG&E customers on average could pay over $50 more per month if the increase is approved.

In a statement, PG&E stated the dollars would go towards “making the electric system safer, resilient to climate change, decarbonized and optimized to meet California’s needs.”

The statement would go on to say, “To achieve those goals, we sometimes have to incur exceptional costs to reduce wildfire risk and/or respond to emergency events like wildfires and storms, which exceed what we’ve previously been authorized to spend in rate proceedings.”

Late last year, multiple City of Fresno officials expressed frustration over the increased costs of PG&E service.

Many, like Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, wished to explore the possibility of the city providing its own energy.

“Pacific Gas and Electric should be known as the plunder, gauge, and extortion utility company,” Bredefeld said at a council meeting in November of 2022.

Talks on whether to hire an outside consultant, who would look into PG&E alternatives and the feasibility of the city starting its own energy service, fizzled out.

But now, the recent rate hikes, and proposed ones, seem to have reinvigorated the idea.

“There’s already talks about it in light of this recent attempt to steal more money from our residents. I think it has inspired people to say, ‘look, enough is enough.’ We’ve got to do something,” Bredefeld said Wednesday.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who also initially showed support for a city-run utility company, doubled down Wednesday.

He says he wants the city to seek out new options and that he has already reignited talks with council members.

“These PG&E increases are causing people to be financially burdened within our community and there has to be another way besides passing all of that on to the ratepayers because they no longer can afford to pay their PG&E,” said Dyer.

Just next door in Old Town Clovis, a haven for small businesses, Cora Shipley, the owner of Soups, Scoops, & More, says she and other small businesses literally cannot afford to lose any more money to PG&E.

“I have a small business here. It’s only 1,500 square feet. I pay over $2,000 a month for PG&E,” said Shipley. “So no, we cannot afford it. And little by little you’re going to lose all the mom-and-pop businesses, you’re going to lose all the small businesses,” she said.

The additional rate hike has not been approved yet, and it is unclear when that decision could be made by the California Public Utilities Commission.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.