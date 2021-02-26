Another wealthy Florida community receives special access to COVID-19 vaccine

Ben Montgomery
·1 min read
Grand Palm, a wealthy community in Venice, Florida, with a resort-style swimming pool and tennis courts, is the third development tied to Neal Communities to receive special access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

  • Neal Communities owner Pat Neal is a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, including extensive fundraising for candidates.

  • He gave $25,000 to Gov. Ron DeSantis' political committee and served on his transition.

A DeSantis spokesman defended the pop-up clinics at senior communities, saying the "insinuation" that they "are established for political purposes is completely baseless."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter

  • Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra isn't a doctor. Now the Republicans care about expertise?

    Alex Azar, Trump's last secretary of Health and Human Services, was a lawyer just like Xavier Becerra, and they voted to confirm him.

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • Criticism builds over Biden's failure to lift Trump sanctions on ICC prosecutors

    Trump targeted officials for launching war crimes investigations, as reports say Israel is lobbying to keep sanctions in place Biden in the Roosevelt Room on Tuesday with Kamala Harris, secretary of state Tony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Juan Gonzalez of the NSC. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP The Biden administration is facing growing criticism for failing to lift US sanctions imposed last year on war crimes prosecutors at the international criminal court, at the same time Israel is lobbying to keep the punitive measures in place. The sanctions, targeting officials in the ICC prosecutors and their families were imposed by the Trump administration in September in retaliation for launching investigations into the Afghan and the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. Days after Joe Biden was inaugurated, the state department said that, though the new administration did not agree with the decision to launch those investigations, “the sanctions will be thoroughly reviewed as we determine our next steps”. Over a month later, there has been no move to lift the sanctions, and a state department spokesperson said this week they had no further comment. The failure to take action has provoked unease among US allies in Europe and elsewhere, who are staunch supporters of the ICC. According to Axios reporting confirmed by the Guardian, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu lobbied Biden on 17 February, in their first phone call since the new president was inaugurated, to keep the sanctions in place. An official familiar with the conversation confirmed the report. In December, the ICC prosecutor declared there were grounds to open an investigation in the West Bank and Gaza, and a panel of judges earlier this month agreed that the prosecutor had jurisdiction. Like the US, Israel is not a signatory to the Rome treaty establishing the ICC, but Afghanistan and the Palestinian Authority are. The Israeli embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The Trump administration did not just sanction ICC officials involved in the investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and its allies, it also imposed visa restrictions on the families of those officials. It also claimed it would launch a counter-investigation into the ICC for alleged corruption, though it is unclear whether such an investigation was ever launched. The justice department did not respond to an inquiry on the status of the investigation. Legal sources said the continuing threat of sanctions has had the effect of seriously hindering investigations into atrocities by all sides in Afghanistan, the West Bank and Gaza, because lawyers and institutions have been reticent in cooperating with the ICC out of fear of bringing US sanctions on themselves. Earlier this month, more than 70 human rights organisations, faith-based groups and academic institutions made an appeal for the lifting of sanctions they described as “an unprecedented attack on the court’s mandate to deliver justice and the rule of law globally, an abuse of the US government’s financial powers, and a betrayal of the US legacy in establishing institutions of international justice”. Diplomats and experts predicted that the Biden administration would eventually lift the sanctions, but was seeking a way to do so without seeming to endorse the ICC investigations in Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories. “The US relationship with the ICC is in a much more complicated place than it was when the Obama administration took over,” said David Bosco, author of a book on the ICC, called Rough Justice. “The ICC now has an investigation underway in Afghanistan that includes scrutiny of US personnel and of course the judges just made clear that the prosecutor can investigate in Palestine.” Bosco added: “In this environment, figuring out how the US should approach the court is really tricky, and I think the administration has decided they need to assess all approaches before pulling off the sanctions.”

  • ‘Nobody Listened To Me’: The Quest to Be MTG

    All Marjorie Taylor Greene ever wanted was someone to pay attention to her.

  • Democrats drubbing Trumpless GOP on social media

    Data: Twitter/CrowdTangle (Feb 24, 2021); Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIn a swift reversal from 90 days ago, Democrats are now the ones with overpowering social media muscle and the ability to drive news.The big picture: Former President Donald Trump's digital exile and the reversal of national power has turned the tables on which party can keep a stranglehold on online conversation.Across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the banishment of Trump and the loss of his massive following have left the GOP barren against Democrats' clout.The combined Twitter following for the 10 elected Democrats with the biggest audiences is 102 million compared to 23 million for the top 10 Republicans. Even taking President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris out of the equation, Democrats' following is nearly triple Republicans'. On Instagram over the last 30 days, the 10 most-engaged Democrats drove 76 million interactions vs. 6 million for the 10 most-engaged Republicans, according to CrowdTangle data. Take away Biden and Harris and the advantage is still double.On Facebook, the top 10 Democrats have generated 2.5x more interactions than top 10 Republicans over the last 30 days, per CrowdTangle data.Between the lines: Stars from the Democratic primary like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg accrued massive followings over the last few years.With the Trump show crowding out everyone else over the last four years, few other Republicans had a chance to build their profiles.Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul — all of 2016 GOP primary fame — currently have the three biggest Twitter followings among elected Republicans.The picture for Republicans is particularly grim on Instagram, which has become a home for young, progressive politics.While AOC has 8.9m followers and Sanders has 6.7m, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (2.3m) is the only elected Republican over a million.Yes, but: Outside of elected officials, Republicans have a bigger bench of social clout, including the Trump family, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and the potent right-wing media ecosystem.Flashback: Democrats slogged through the Trump era powerless to break through the president's ability to commandeer the national conversation through his Twitter feed. Only after AOC's election to Congress in 2018 did Democrats have an authentic social media powerhouse to counter Trump's attention monopoly.The bottom line: Trump is keeping himself in the 2024 conversation and his continued omnipresence, even without a digital footprint, could keep the rest of the party neutered.

  • Geraldo Rivera condemns the term 'illegal alien' but Hannity isn't buying it

    It’s not uncommon for Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino to disagree during their many joint appearances on Hannity, but on Thursday night when Rivera argued against the use of the term “Illegal alien,” he got it from both Bongino and Sean Hannity as the two barely let him finish a sentence. Geraldo believes the term is dehumanizing, but never really got the chance to explain why as he was continually shouted down. However, there was one moment, though brief, in which Rivera was allowed to speak uninterrupted. “Illegal immigrant presupposes that adjudication has been made. Legal, illegal. You only get to be illegal when an adjudication has been made,” Rivera said. “So when you call someone presumptively illegal, and usually it's coupled with alien, illegal alien, not only do you make the judgment that the person is there illegally, as if you were the judge in an immigration court, but now he's also an alien.”

  • Pelosi mocks McConnell for criticizing commission on the Capitol insurrection: GOP Sen. 'Ron Johnson seems to be taking the lead'

    Pelosi also accidentally called the Wisconsin senator "Don" Johnson. "Not Miami Vice or anything like that?" she said, referencing a TV actor.

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Irving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6

  • Three Percenter Truck at Capitol on Jan. 6 Belongs to Hitler-Quoting Rep’s Husband

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA pickup truck parked at the United States Capitol and bearing a Three Percenter militia sticker on the day of the Jan. 6 riot belongs to the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler a day earlier.Researchers on Twitter first noticed the Ford pickup truck with the far-right militia’s decal parked on the Capitol grounds in footage posted to social media and taken by CBS News.The presence of a vehicle with a militia decal so close to the Capitol, inaccessible to normal vehicle traffic, raised questions about how it got there—and whether it belonged to any of the hundreds of suspects involved in the deadly riot.But in an email to The Daily Beast, Chris Miller, Rep. Miller’s husband and a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.Mitch McConnell Says He’ll Support Trump in 2024 After Blaming Him for Capitol Riot“Army friend gave me decal. Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub,” Miller wrote in an email late Thursday. He says he “never was member” of the militia and “didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.” A request for comment to the office of U.S. Rep. Miller was not returned prior to publication.The link between the truck and Rep. Miller was first reported on Twitter on Thursday by the @capitolhunters account, which is organizing research about rioters seen in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from a large community of volunteers reviewing thousands of hours of footage.The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3PSource: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg— Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 A pickup truck with the same make, model, color, and Illinois plate number as the one at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is also visible in a July 2020 photo carrying Mary Miller for Congress banners during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. That same day, Rep. Miller’s Facebook page posted a picture of what appeared to be the same truck with the same Trump-Pence and Mary Miller for Congress banners attached to the same PVC pipe frame as she campaigned in the towns of Mattoon, Sullivan, Herrick, and Moweaqua.https://www.facebook.com/BaileyforIllinois/photos/888345101571058Previously, the Millers have proudly posted pictures of the same model of Ford pickup truck, often emblazoned with the same stickers—like “herd quitter” and Guns Save Life, a website affiliated with an Illinois-based gun rights group—as the truck at the Capitol bore on Jan. 6. In at least one case, before Chris Miller’s election to the State House in 2018, the truck in question had a different license plate.The couple have appeared with that truck at campaign events, sometimes with the vehicle plastered in pictures of their faces or “taxpayers lives matter” posters. The license plate of the vehicle at the Capitol on Jan. 6—registered to Illinois, but with a drawing of the state’s Capitol building—appears to be a design reserved for Illinois politicians, like Chris Miller, who took office in 2019.The Three Percenter decal may have been a relatively new addition to the car, as it was not visible in images from this summer.https://www.facebook.com/ChrisMillerForStateRep/photos/2438928539529305Elected last November, Mary Miller, a Republican, is perhaps best known for speaking at a “Moms for America” rally in front of the Capitol one day before the riot. “Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the crowd. She later apologized for the remarks and said “some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs.”Militia groups have garnered new attention from law enforcement given the number of members arrested and charged with riot-related crimes since Jan. 6. Robert Gieswein, an alleged rioter identified by The Daily Beast who’s visible in footage of the first rioters to break into the Capitol, "appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters," according to an FBI affidavit filed in the court case against him.The group, which first formed in 2008, is part of a loose network of “anti-government extremists” who liken their crusade against the U.S. government to that of Revolutionary War-era patriots, according to the Anti Defamation League. Their name comes from the false claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in that war.Ties between militia groups and Congress have also come under greater scrutiny after some lawmakers suggested their colleagues may have played a role in the riot. Rep. Steve Cohen pointedly claimed that U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert led a “large” tour through the Capitol shortly before the riot. Boebert said she gave no tours to anyone outside her family at the time and there is no evidence as yet that any of the rioters benefited from inside help.Boebert has, however, been criticized for her links to militia groups after she posed for a picture at a December 2019 gun rights rally where rally-goers flashed Three Percenter hand signs.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Judge stops Noem from releasing records in AG's fatal crash

    A South Dakota judge on Thursday blocked Gov. Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in the investigation of the state's attorney general for striking and killing a man with his car. Defense attorneys for Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement agent, argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his right to a fair trial. Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges, as well as the governor calling for his resignation, after he acknowledged in a statement shortly after the crash that he struck and killed a man walking on the shoulder of a rural highway on Sept. 12.

  • SC Republican files bill to allow Donald Trump to be buried on State House grounds

    The bill was filed in response to a piece of legislation in the U.S. House that would bar twice-impeached presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

  • North Korea: Russian diplomats leave by hand-pushed trolley

    The diplomats had no choice as Pyongyang has banned trains from leaving as part of Covid measures.

  • U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

    A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel, which sided with opponents of the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

  • The Unnecessary Stimulus

    In January, President Biden presented his $1.9 trillion spending package as an emergency measure to address a continuing public-health crisis. Now, as the bill heads to a vote in the House, more than 65 million Americans have been vaccinated, with new cases of COVID-19 on a steady decline. In the meantime, consumer spending and business investment have jumped while jobless claims have decreased. For a party ostensibly committed to “following the science,” the Democrats are surprisingly willing to ignore the data and act as if it is still March of 2020. Yet even if the economic outlook were as negative as the Democrats claim, Biden’s proposal would do little to improve it. More than one third of the so-called stimulus won’t be spent until 2022 or later. Public-education grants are expected to last until 2028, even as teachers’ unions refuse to reopen schools. That’s partially because $113 billion in education aid from the last relief bill remains unspent. So too with $370 billion in state and local assistance, the lion’s share of which would sit unused until 2023. With some exceptions, state and local budgets are in good shape. The Committee for a Responsible Budget finds that state and local tax receipts grew by 10 percent in 2020. What the Democrats position as emergency relief is in fact a bailout of profligate public-pension plans and mismanaged blue states. The money that will be spent this year — on checks to households and unemployment top-ups — is wasteful at best and contractionary at worst. Thanks to last year’s CARES Act, personal incomes are higher now than they were before the pandemic. Most Americans used the first round of checks to pad out their savings accounts and pay down debt. The second round, delivered in December, contributed to the highest bump in retail spending since 2009. A deficit-funded subsidy to consumers might be a boon to economic growth if Americans went back to work, but the Biden administration is committed to making unemployment as attractive as possible. The proposed $400 unemployment top-ups, extended until September, would leave 60 percent of benefit recipients making more off-the-job than on-the-job. Not to mention Biden’s proposed federal minimum wage of $15, which would kill 1.4 million jobs according to the Congressional Budget Office. Recent shortages of everything from lumber to computer chips show that supply remains a bigger issue than demand. No amount of consumer spending can stimulate an economy in which businesses are unable to produce goods and services. Not only does the Biden bill ignore these issues, but it exacerbates them by incentivizing the unemployed to stay home. Elsewhere, the bill’s expanded Obamacare subsidies — a backdoor attempt to improve some of the many disappointing results of Obamacare — would raise prices for most Americans and increase the already astronomical sums of money spent on health care in the U.S. As with most of Biden’s proposal, it does not belong in an emergency-relief bill. The pandemic is not yet over, and the economy remains fragile. Legislation that accelerated vaccinations and positioned businesses to reopen as quickly as possible would be welcome. The Biden stimulus is not that.

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO

  • Investors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

    Former President Donald Trump may never fully recommit to his business roots. Before taking office, Trump's name was synonymous with his gaudily luxurious brand, and it was an asset. But Trump's "human brand" is no longer "part of who he is," Robert Passikoff of the firm Brand Keys tells The Washington Post — and investors say that has cost his business dearly. Trump's properties used to target "wealthy, city-dwelling customers and big-time convention planners," the Post writes. But those audiences won't touch his businesses anymore thanks to his incredibly divisive time in office, and his new enthusiastic fan base isn't making up the difference. Several of Trump's hotels have shut down since he took office, and his debts are continuing to pile up as condos and hotel rooms sit empty. Investors are now circling the former president, looking to buy his properties as well as his loans to cash in on if he ends up defaulting. Four of those investors tell the Post they're hoping to get a good deal on the buildings due to Trump's tarnished brand. Once purchased, "the first thing you do is you take the Trump name off them — which, by the way, could be a multiple-week effort, because it's on everything," one potential buyer told the Post. Only then will the building become a "competitive asset." Those sales seem possible as sources say Trump remains focused on exacting revenge against his political enemies instead of his business. But so far, Trump hasn't indicated he's selling anything, and his son Eric Trump insists the family is still committed to the business. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

  • Fox anchor suspended after saying he was ‘annoyed’ at obese people getting Covid vaccine

    The anchor was called out “fatphobic” on social media

  • What Americans want from Biden's foreign policy

    Americans tend to think the top U.S. foreign policy priorities should include protecting American jobs, preventing terror attacks, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, and stopping the spread of nuclear weapons, according to data from the Pew Research Center.By the numbers: There's a sharp partisan divide over whether limiting China's influence should be a top priority, with 63% of Republicans believing it should versus 36% of Democrats. Both numbers have risen significantly since 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The biggest partisan gaps come over dealing with climate change (Republicans 14%, Democrats 70%) and stopping illegal immigration (Republicans 64%, Democrats 16%).Neither party is particularly focused on promoting democracy (20% overall), aiding refugees (28%), reducing America's overseas military commitments (29%) or strengthening the UN (30%).The big picture: 60% of Americans trust Biden to "do the right thing" in foreign policy, up from 47% under former President Trump but down from former President Obama's starting point of 74%.69% of Americans think other countries will view the U.S. more positively under Biden.Yes, but: Just 53% think he'll deal effectively with China, the lowest he scores on a specific foreign policy issue.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Seth Meyers Loses It Over Trump’s Loyal ‘Chihuahua’ Lindsey Graham

    NBCDonald Trump is back in the spotlight thanks to his highly anticipated speech at CPAC this coming weekend, which was good news for Seth Meyers, who went all-in Thursday night on the Republican Party’s refusal to leave the former president behind them—and no one exemplifies that trend more pathetically than Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).“Republicans stuck by Trump no matter how bad he was for the party because they agreed with him,” the Late Night host explained. “They were engaged in the same project and wanted the same things. With a few exceptions, they were all Trump.” In particular, he said, Graham “literally wore the same clothes when they went golfing, like a chihuahua whose owner makes him wear matching outfits.”Of course, Graham’s recent re-embrace of Trump comes after he finally, almost denounced him on the day of the Capitol riot last month with an impassioned speech on the floor of the Senate. “I believe he was reciting a monologue from the Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named De-Liar!” Meyers joked.“Well, it won’t surprise you to learn that Graham almost immediately did a 180,” he continued. “He probably thought that by calling out Trump’s bad behavior one time he’d get to co-host a podcast with Obama and Springsteen.” Why MAGA-Mocking Comedian Blaire Erskine Makes Liberals So Mad“And by the way, at the same time that he’s openly cheerleading a former president who tried to overturn an election, incited a violent insurrection, and routinely called for his political enemies to be jailed,” the host said, “Graham is also calling President Biden’s COVID relief package divisive, despite the fact that it’s overwhelming popular in polls.”Earlier this week, Graham called the plan the “furthest thing from unity I’ve seen.”“Really?! It’s the furthest thing from unity you’ve seen?” Meyers asked. “Was your vision obstructed from the Trump flag rioters hung at the Capitol?”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.