Another wedding etiquette debate is blowing up after a TikToker said the woman in a white bridal-looking dress was actually a guest

A TikTok that appeared to show a wedding guest wearing a white dress received 3.3 million views.

The uploader wrote that the choice was "sad" and that it showed disrespect towards the bride.

Over 4,000 people commented on the upload as some viewers said they would immediately kick them out.

A video that appeared to show a wedding guest wearing a white dress that resembled a bridal gown has blown up on TikTok, reigniting a fiery discussion about wedding etiquette on the app.

On April 26, a TikToker who goes by Isabella Santos Giha posted a video with an on-screen caption that read, "two girls wore WHITE at my friends wedding." The video showed a woman wearing a white, floor-length embroidered gown at an outdoor event. "This one wore a legit WEDDING DRESS," a further caption read, as the same guest could be seen sitting at a table.

The video ended with a clip of another woman in a bridal gown, with on-screen text saying, "The bride got sad." The caption said the behavior was disrespectful and implored others to "NEVER wear white at someones wedding."

The upload quickly went viral and received over 3.3 million views in less than a day, as well as 4,000 comments from people who seemed to overwhelmingly agree that wearing a white dress on someone else's wedding day was a huge faux pas, and could take attention away from the bride.

Some viewers said they would kick a guest out of the wedding if someone had done this at their ceremony or reception, and one commenter wrote that they'd created a specific spection on their wedding site FAQ that banned white or off-white dresses, to reduce the risk of this happening to them.

Other comments took it a step further, implying they would ruin the dress. "People need to invite me to weddings because I am a natural clutz especially when I have a full glass of red wine," one viewer wrote, in a top comment that received over 10,400 likes.

This isn't the first time TikTok viewers have responded strongly to an outfit that veered close to bridal colors. Last month, creator Lauren Candy received over 3.6 million views and a wave of criticism after she posted a TikTok of a sage green dress which she described as "quite possibly the most beautiful wedding guest dress ever," as some viewers disagreed and said it looked far too white to be considered.

The often divisive topic of wedding etiquette in general is popular on TikTok, as creators share their various rules for ceremony and reception guests, which include what colors to avoid, advice for bridesmaids, and the appropriate budget for a wedding gift.

