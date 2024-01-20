Another wet weekend in store for Southern California

SoCal communities are set to see another round of precipitation this weekend and into the workweek as multiple storm systems roll through the region.

Rain was seen falling in parts of Ventura County overnight on Friday, and the scattered showers are not going anywhere anytime soon, weather officials said.

“Rain will spread south through Los Angeles County on Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. “Rain will continue off and on through Monday with the heaviest rain expected Monday.”

About one to three inches of rain is set to fall for most communities through Tuesday, NWS projected, while foothill and mountain communities may see up to five inches in that same period.

The first rain system, which began to hit the area late Friday evening, will move out of the area by the end of the day Saturday, but a moist air mass will remain in place and produce light rain, NWS said.

“The second system will move through the area late [Saturday] night and Sunday morning with another lull in rain Sunday afternoon and evening,” National Weather Service officials said. “Finally, the third and likely most potent system will move across the area…there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for some areas on Monday.”

High surf and coastal flood advisories are in effect for coastal areas from Oxnard through to Long Beach until Sunday.

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into place for San Bernardino County mountain communities at 10 p.m. Saturday evening and will last until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Snow may fall as low as 7,000 feet, NWS said, with up to a foot possible above resort levels.

