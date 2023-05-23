Another White House contender for 2024

A little bird told me that Ron DeSantis is going to announce a White House run tomorrow. The U.S. has plans for a super expensive tricked-out spy submarine. And residents of Guam are bracing for Super Typhoon Mawar.

But first, my heart is soaring. ❤️ A heart was flown 2,506 miles from Alaska to Boston, breaking a transplant record. Here's how it was done.

Tweet, tweet: DeSantis to announce run for president

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk will help launch Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign into orbit with an event on Twitter, according to four sources with knowledge of the plans. Musk, the CEO of Twitter, will hold a Twitter Spaces event with DeSantis at 6 p.m. Wednesday. DeSantis also is expected to formally file his presidential paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday and put out a campaign launch video. 👉 Here's what we know.

'That’s her alright!': She stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Then, Gov. DeSantis made her a state regulator. Did he know?

Florida restaurant Hamburger Mary's sues DeSantis over law they say targets drag shows.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives for a press conference in Miami on May 9.

Nearly 2,000 children sexually abused by Catholic leaders in Illinois

A multiyear investigation into child sex abuse by members of the Catholic clergy in Illinois found at least 1,997 children across the state were abused. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday released a nearly 700-page report detailing decades of child sex abuse by members of the Illinois Catholic dioceses, including narrative accounts of abuse committed by clerics. Many of the narratives were written in consultation with survivors, are based upon their experiences, and are told from the survivor’s point of view. 🔎 Here's a closer look.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul provides details of sex abuse in the Illinois Catholic clergy during a news conference on Tuesday.

New frontier for warfare: The ocean floor

Space warfare? Old news. The freshest frontier for potential combat is the ocean floor, and the U.S. and other nations – especially Russia and China – are scrambling for dominance. It’s called seabed warfare. And for the U.S. Navy, that means building a $5.1 billion spy submarine that will patrol the deepest reaches of the ocean and deploy mini-subs and drones that can battle hostile forces while withstanding the crushing pressure of the ocean depths. This is just one of Washington’s secret initiatives aimed at protecting America’s commercial and security interests deep under the sea. 🌊 Dive deeper into the plan.

A closer look: How the spy submarine would expand the Navy's power undersea.

Guam braces for direct hit from Super Typhoon Mawar

"We are at the crosshairs of Typhoon Mawar," Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero warned, as the dangerous storm closed in on the island. The 170,000 residents of the U.S. territory in the West Pacific were bracing Tuesday for a hit from Super Typhoon Mawar, which is now a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph. Meteorologists say the typhoon could be the strongest in decades to impact the island, bringing life-threatening flooding and the potential for damaging winds over the next few days. 👉 Here's the latest.

A satellite image shows Super Typhoon Mawar approaching Guam on Tuesday.

