Another Whitmer kidnap suspect to plead guilty: We 'were not entrapped'

The photo shows defendant Kaleb Franks (at far left) with a rifle equipped with a suppressor, also known as a silencer, used to muffle both the sound and the flash of rifle fire.

Kaleb Franks has cut a deal with the government in which he will plead guilty to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and testify against his co-defendants, according to a new court filing.

Franks is scheduled to enter his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

In a 19-page plea agreement filed Monday, Franks said neither he nor his co-defendants were set up by the government, despite multiple claims filed by his lawyer in recent weeks, hoping to advance his entrapment defense.

Nearly all were denied.

Then came this:

"The defendant agrees to plead guilty to the superseding indictment, which charges him with kidnapping conspiracy," states the plea agreement, which also notes that Franks, 27, of Waterford Township, "understands the crime."

Kaleb Franks, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And perhaps most notably, it asserts the following, which contradicts the entrapment defense that he and his co-defendants have been hammering away at for months:

"The defendant knowingly and voluntarily joined that agreement."

And so did his alleged cohorts, states Franks' plea deal, which potentially devastates the heart of the group's defense: that paid informants who infiltrated their group induced them into saying and doing things that they wouldn't have otherwise.

“(Franks) was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes by these

individuals. (He) also knows (his co-defendants) were not entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions,” the plea deal states.

The defendants are: Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville, accused of being the ringleader; Barry Croft, 46, of Bear, Delaware; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion, and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton. A sixth defendant, Ty Garbin, previously struck a plea deal, got six years in prison, and has agreed to testify against the others.

According to his plea deal, Franks “frequently heard Fox and Croft initiate conversations about fighting government authority and kidnapping the governor without prompting." He also heard “Harris and Caserta express similar anti-government sentiments during his private discussions with them, when no government informant was present.”

“During all their months of training together, (Franks) never heard Fox, Croft, Harris or Caserta say they were doing anything because … Dan … Steve, or any other informant had advocated it,” the plea deal states.

"Dan" and "Steve" were the fake names of paid informants who had infiltrated the group.

Franks' filing comes one month before the case is scheduled to go to trial in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on charges that six members plotted to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over her COVID-19 restrictions.

In the last month, Franks' lawyer had filed multiple requests with the court to advance his entrapment defense — almost all of which were shot down.

In his plea deal, Franks offers a detailed look at what he says went down during four months in 2020, when a group called the Wolverine Watchmen allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor, but wound up in handcuffs as the FBI was watching their every step.

According to the plea deal, here is what happened:

For four months, between June and October 2020, Franks conspired with five men to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

In the spring of 2020, he connected online with members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based self-styled "militia" group, through a firearms group on Facebook. At their invitation, he attended a protest in Lake Orion, where he met Harris, who showed him how to download an encrypted messaging app, and invited him to join the Wolverine Watchmen's chat group.

Harris and another Watchman, however, told Franks that he would have to be “vetted” first.

This photo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Franks cleared the vetting process.

On June 28, 2020, Franks met the Wolverine Watchmen for "tactical training" in Munith. Fox, the accused ringleader, arrived at that meeting as Franks was preparing to leave.

It was the first time the two met.

About a week later, the group met again in Milford, where another Watchman handed out a list of code words to use in case their group had been infiltrated. The group discussed one proposal to "black bag politicians," and agreed that it remained an “open discussion” as to when “exactly it was appropriate to launch aggressive measures against the government.”

Franks attended numerous field training exercises, including one in which a co-defendant brought an “AR-15 type semiautomatic assault rifle, with a short barrel, a silencer, and a 37-millimeter projectile launcher” and bomb making materials.

At that exercise, two defendants assembled two homemade bombs, though they were unsuccessful in detonating them.

At another meeting, the group talked about planting explosive devices at Michigan State Police posts, with Fox allegedly saying that they could “storm the Capitol with 200 men, using machine guns and snipers.”

“Fox also proposed kidnapping the governor of Michigan from other locations as an alternative,” the plea deal states, adding that Fox and another member discussed waiting until the upcoming election, when they thought law enforcement resources would be spread thin responding to civil unrest.

More meetings followed. Fox’s kidnapping idea was discussed.

“(Franks) knowingly and voluntarily joined that plan,” states the plea agreement.

By late August, fears grew within the group that they had been infiltrated. Members brought documents to prove their identities and the group started using a new encrypted chat application that would allow them to instantly delete their messages to avoid detection by the FBI.

Then they cased the governor’s house — twice.

The first time was on Aug. 29, 2020. Fox conducted a daytime surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home and later posted pictures of the house to the group’s secret chat group.

Another field training exercise followed near Luther, where Franks and a co-defendant built a firing range out of hundreds of used tires. They built a so-called "shoot house" — it was a mockup of the governor’s home — and used it to practice breaching a residence.

On Sept. 12, 2020, the group “discussed the plot to kidnap the governor.” A nighttime surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home followed. They traveled in three cars — Fox brought along a semiautomatic pistol and changed his outfit from tactical clothing to street clothes to look less conspicuous.

Two men were left behind because they had been drinking.

On the way to the governor's house, the surveillance team stopped at a hotel in Big Rapids, where Croft had rented a room. As they left the hotel parking lot, Croft said "I'm going to get eyes on the bridge," or words to that effect.

According to the prosecution, the group plotted to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s home to slow down law enforcement.

After leaving Big Rapids, the surveillance team drove to a Walmart parking lot, where Franks got in a car with Garbin and a driver from Wisconsin. Fox gave the driver the governor's address, then departed in a second car.

The three cars drove to a VFW post in a town near the governor's home, where they had a final discussion about the surveillance plan.

One group was to find the home — Franks was in this group.

Another group would try to signal them with lights from a boat ramp on the opposite shore of the nearby lake. Fox was in this group.

The men in the third car would drive around to make sure no one was following them.

They left the VFW post, though group number one struggled to find the house in the dark because — as they later learned — Fox had reversed digits in the street address. The address snafu created some drama, with Franks telling Fox he should have been in the car looking for the house since he had been there before in the daylight.

They eventually managed to find the house. After surveilling it, the reconnaissance team returned to the training site in Luther.

The next morning, the group gathered for a debriefing about the reconnaissance, and to discuss their future plans.

Fox told his crew that he and another member had found a place to put explosives under a bridge near the governor's house, and asked the group to contribute $4,000 to purchase them.

Croft said they could use the 37-millimeter projectile launcher on his assault rifle to take out the lead vehicle in Whitmer’s security detail. He also said that if they needed explosive devices to ambush Whitmer’s convoy that they wouldn't need to blow up the bridge.

Later that day, Croft produced a larger explosive device that he had constructed, along with several paper human silhouette targets. Croft said he wanted to hang the targets around the device, and see what kind of damage the shrapnel would cause.

Franks saw Croft, Harris and Caserta walk to a location just off Garbin's property with the bomb, and heard it detonate.

The defendants agreed to meet again for a final field training exercise in October.

But the FBI got to them first.

On Oct. 30, 2020, they were arrested in a sting at a warehouse in Ypsilanti where, according to prosecutors, the men thought they were going to make a down payment on explosives.

Instead, the FBI was waiting with handcuffs.

Franks would later learn that several members whom he believed to be cohorts were actually undercover informants or agents, including two paid informants known as Dan and Steve.

But those men never made him or his cohorts do or say anything, Franks states in his plea agreement.

In his plea agreement, Franks has agreed to “fully cooperate with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's office, the Michigan Attorney General's office” and other law enforcement agencies investigating the alleged kidnap plot and similar crimes.

Franks and his co-defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Cooperating typically leads to a lighter sentence, as it did with Garbin, who got six years after pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate.

No details about Franks' potential lighter sentence were listed in his plea agreement.

