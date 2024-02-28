Another wind advisory for Tri-Cities. Winter storm warning for WA I-90, OR I-84 passes

The Tri-Cities is under another wind advisory that could take down more trees, and snow is possible later in the week on hilltops in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 7 a.m. Thursday for the Mid-Columbia, including the Tri-Cities.

The advisory extends from Yakima east to Walla Walla and from the Canadian border south to the Oregon state line in Central Washington.

Gusts of up to 29 mph are expected and sustained wind speeds of 16 to 18 mph Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Tri-Cities.

Another wind advisory is issued for the Tri-Cities, Wash.

On Thursday gusts as high as 25 mph are forecast, with breezy weather continuing through Friday.

The wind is not expected to be as strong as the past weekend, when a gust of 58 mph was reported in Pasco, according to weather service data.

The Tri-Cities wind storm brought down signs, twisted a stoplight from its hanger and felled trees, including at the Kennewick Avenue and Dayton Street intersection and in the Chamna Natural Preserve in Kennewick.

Snow is possible Friday and Saturday at higher elevations in the Tri-Cities area.

Precipitation is expected to fall as rain Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a 30% chance of rain or snow Friday before 10 a.m. The snow level was forecast at 1,100 feet in the morning.

Wind and possibly snow are in the Tri-Cities, Wash., forecast for Feb. 28 to March 1, 2024.

Saturday morning the snow level will drop to 900 feet, with a 30% chance of rain or snow in the Tri-Cities.

Much of the Tri-Cities is at about 400 feet elevation, with Badger Mountain at just under 1,600 feet in elevation and the Highway 395 and Interstate 82 interchange at the south edge of Kennewick at about 1,000 feet.

Travel forecast

The Washington Cascade Mountains are under a winter storm warning through at least Thursday afternoon, including at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.

The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night with 3 to 7 inches possible, followed by 3 to 5 inches on Thursday. Snow is expected to continue to fall on the pass through the weekend.

I-90 was closed in both directions in the Cascade Mountains as recently as Monday because of crashes, spin outs and blocking vehicles on snowy roadways.

The new snow forecast is welcomed by irrigators after the snow pack that feeds the Yakima River Basin is at 68% of normal following warm weather in the second half of January. Some Cascade Mountain reservoir levels also are low.

The Kennewick Irrigation District, which relies on water from the Yakima River, is preparing for a possibly low water year that could require watering restrictions.

A winter storm warning is issued for Interstate 84 east of Pendleton, Ore.

The Blue Mountains of Oregon and Washington also are under a winter storm warning through Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 29 mph blowing snow at times.

The most snow on Interstate 84 on the pass near Meacham, Ore., is forecast for Thursday afternoon. One to three inches are forecast.

Rain could be mixed with snow in the late morning. Snow could continue to fall periodically through the weekend and early in the coming work week.

The storm is expected to bring fresh snow to Ski Bluewood near Dayton.